Key Venture Investor Forum Invests in Women-focused Healthcare Startup Newmi Care

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Key Venture Investor Forum (KVIF) continues to support unique startups in the healthcare space with its recent investment in Newmi Care. The USD 1.5M round was led by Sprout Venture Partners and also saw participation from a leading family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, and marquee angels. This marks KVIF's third investment, following its investments in FlexifyMe, a chronic pain management health-tech platform and Knorish, a Gen-AI based content monetization suite. Newmi Care is an outpatient care platform focused on women health and wellness. The company addresses the need for quality OPD care for women through a triad of OPD clinics, insurance products and digital marketplace. Since its inception in May 2022, Newmi has serviced more than 60,000 women across 400 cities in India covering health concerns ranging from menstrual, sexual & hormonal health, fertility & maternity, menopause and women reproductive organ cancers.

Newmi has launched multiple market first solutions including women centric OPD insurance products with leading insurers. They currently have 10 operational clinics in Delhi/NCR.

This round of capital infusion will fund Newmi's women-focused clinic expansion in North and West India, talent acquisition and tech development.

"We are on a mission to simplify outpatient care for women in India and bring women health to forefront. This capital infusion is a step to move closer to our path to solve for women health at scale in India," said Sanchit and Aditi Founders of Newmi Care.

Maneesh Bhandari, CEO of GrowthPal and the Investor Forum's member shared his thoughts, "Very excited to be part of the journey with Newmi founders Sanchit and Aditi. Women's health requires focused, specialised and continuous proactive attention and that along with founders' passion and personal & professional experiences, makes this venture very special.

Key Venture was instrumental in evaluating, syndicating and facilitating the investment for Newmi, and our investor group through KVIF had a very pleasant and sincere experience working with the entire Key Venture team."

Nidhi Saraf, CEO & Co-Founder of Key Venture, "Newmi's model of payor and provider ensures a patient is provided with solutions customsied to one's needs across the value chain thereby increasing value for both patients and the healthcare service providers. This unique proposition coupled with the founding team's expertise in strategy and building consumer brands sets the company for profitable hypergrowth."

Key Venture's Investment banking arm served as financial advisor to Newmi Care.

To learn more about the transaction and Key Venture's recent deals, Click here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)