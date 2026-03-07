Khadi Mahotsav 2026 in Thane positions Khadi as the Engine of Rural Entrepreneurship in Modern India

VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Marking 70 years of transformative service by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Khadi Mahotsav-2026 at Gaondevi Maidan, Thane, emerged as a powerful confluence of policy vision, rural entrepreneurship, cultural pride, and youth engagement. Featuring over 65 stalls from 15 states, the exhibition showcases authentic Khadi garments, handcrafted products, and diverse Gram Udyog innovations -- reinforcing Khadi's evolution from a symbol of India's freedom movement to a pillar of modern self- reliant India.

The grand cultural evening was led by Shri Niranjan Davkhare, MLC Thane and Maharashtra General Secretary, BJP, in the distinguished presence of Shri Yogesh Bhamre, State Director KVIC Maharashtra, along with senior public representatives and dignitaries. Addressing a packed audience, Shri Davkhare emphasized the national and economic significance of Khadi: "Khadi is not merely a fabric; it is India's identity of self-reliance. Every purchase strengthens a rural household and advances the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. 'Vocal for Local' must translate into consistent consumer action."

Shri Yogesh Bhamre further highlighted the broader vision behind the Mahotsav, stating, "Khadi Mahotsav is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of India's rural talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Each artisan's story reflects resilience, innovation, and the pride of nation-building. Our aim is to connect urban consumers directly with these stories and create sustainable economic opportunities across villages."

The evening transformed into a vibrant cultural celebration with captivating musical and artistic performances that drew enthusiastic applause from visitors. A soulful live musical presentation led by Dr. Jyotsna Rajoria created an engaging and patriotic atmosphere, celebrating India's heritage through melody. Vijaya Pant Tuli - a well known mountaineer spoke about always wearing Khadi and her love for the Indian fabric. Adding glamour and public appeal to the Mahotsav was the gracious presence of popular television actress Gouri Tonnk, whose visit generated excitement among attendees and reinforced the event's cultural resonance.

The inaugural day also witnessed the participation and felicitation of prominent influencers and digital creators who have actively championed indigenous brands and grassroots entrepreneurship. Among those present were Reena Totlani, Dr. Harshika Dedhia, Piyali Toshniwal, Smita Shandilya, Dhaval and Dimple Zaveri, and Monica Agarwal. Their presence amplified the exhibition's outreach, bridging rural artisans with urban and digital audiences while strengthening the narrative of sustainable and conscious consumption.

The Mahotsav had commenced with a grand inauguration ceremony in the presence of Hon'ble Sharmila Pimpalkar, Mayor of Thane; Hon'ble Roop Rashi, CEO KVIC; Hon'ble Geetanjali Baviskar, CEO KVIB; Shri Sanjay Waghule, Senior Corporator; Shri Yogesh Bhamre, State Director KVIC Maharashtra; and Ms. Vrushali Waghule, Women's Wing Chairman, Naupada Mandal. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolized KVIC's journey since its establishment under the Act of Parliament in 1956, dedicated to rural employment generation and the promotion of village industries nationwide.

The sales achievements is also overwhelming which surpasses the total sales of MNCs in India, which stood at Rs 1.70 lakh crore during the year 2024-25.

A major intellectual highlight of the Mahotsav was the panel discussion on "Reviving Rural Entrepreneurship & Role of Khadi in Modern India." The session explored how Khadi continues to evolve within contemporary markets while remaining rooted in sustainability and employment generation. The panel featured Neesa Panjwani, Anjuri Sinha, Krithi Kuttathil, and Raizn S. Swaminathan, Co-Founder of Nectar Quun under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The discussion was moderated by Aarti Notiyal, Founder of Bubble Communication, who provided strategic insights into branding, communication, and scaling rural enterprises in the digital era.

As India advances under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi has witnessed unprecedented growth aligned with national missions promoting self-reliance and local enterprise. Khadi Mahotsav-2026 in Thane stands as a compelling testament to Gramodaya development rooted in villages while presenting Khadi as a modern, aspirational, and economically transformative force.

Bubble Communication - a Marketing & Event Management company, onboarded by KVIC, ensured a grand and impactful presentation befitting KVIC's milestone year, celebrating India's rich artisanal legacy for generations to come. The success of the Mahotsav was further strengthened by the tireless efforts and invaluable guidance of the officials from the State Office, KVIC Maharashtra, whose consistent support and insights were instrumental in delivering a seamless and memorable event.

The exhibition continues at Gaondevi Maidan, inviting citizens to experience India's rural craftsmanship and participate in a movement that unites tradition with contemporary enterprise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)