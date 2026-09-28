Khel Now and Cricketaaa Announce India-UAE Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Cricket Reach Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India]/ Dubai [UAE], September 28: Ahead of the Men's ODI World Cup 2027, Khel Now, one of India's leading digital sports platforms, and Cricketaaa, a UAE-based global cricket content and distribution network, have entered into a strategic partnership to expand the global reach of cricket storytelling and connect audiences across international markets.

The collaboration will bring together Khel Now's digital sports presence in India and Cricketaaa's network spanning 38 international cricket associations and Test-playing nations. The two organisations will work towards developing and distributing up to 1,000 hours of original cricket content, covering players, teams, tournaments and stories from across the cricketing world.

The initiative comes as India-UAE ties continue to deepen across trade, investment, technology, culture and sport, with cricket serving as a strong bridge between the two countries. With the UAE emerging as a major international cricket hub and India representing one of the world's largest cricket markets, the partnership aims to connect Indian and global cricket audiences ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Khel Now is owned by Uday Narang, Chairman of the Anglian Omega Group, Omega Seiki Mobility and OBSC Perfection.

Ashish Negi, CEO and Co-founder, Khel Now, said, "Cricket has become a truly global sport, and the India-UAE relationship presents a significant opportunity to connect audiences, players and cricket communities across markets. Our partnership with Cricketaaa combines Khel Now's understanding of Indian sports audiences with an international cricket network spanning multiple cricket-playing nations. As we look towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, our focus is on taking compelling cricket stories beyond traditional boundaries and creating formats that engage audiences across geographies."

Zainul Islam, Global Alliance Head, Cricketaaa, said, "India and the UAE share a strong and growing relationship, and cricket has an important role to play in bringing people and markets closer together. Our collaboration with Khel Now will allow us to develop and distribute original cricket content at scale. With access to a network spanning 38 international cricket associations and Test-playing nations, we see an opportunity to give greater visibility to players, teams, tournaments and cricket communities from across the world."

As cricket consumption evolves, audiences are increasingly engaging with the sport through short-form video, original programming, player-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes content. The partnership will explore content formats for diverse audiences and digital platforms across India and international markets, while creating opportunities for brands and cricket stakeholders around major events and cricket narratives.

With the Men's ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the collaboration seeks to take cricket storytelling beyond traditional boundaries and bring stories from across the cricketing world to new audiences.

About Khel Now

Khel Now is a digital sports media platform covering football, cricket and other major sporting disciplines. The platform delivers sports news, analysis, interviews, features and original digital content to audiences across India and international markets.

About Cricketaaa

Cricketaaa is a UAE-based cricket content creation and distribution network focused on developing and distributing cricket content across international markets. Its network spans 38 international cricket associations and Test-playing nations, supporting content opportunities across multiple cricket markets.

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