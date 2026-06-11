Khimji Group's Engineering Business Targets Next Phase of Growth, Eyes Rs 400 Crore Milestone Amid Rising Industrial Demand

PNN

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], June 10: India's industrial manufacturing sector is witnessing a strong demand-led expansion, and the engineering business of the Khimji Group is steadily emerging as a significant force within this evolving landscape. At the center of this momentum is Khimji Flow Equipment Private Limited, formerly known as BDK Process Equipment Private Limited, the group's flow control solutions and valve manufacturing vertical, which continues to strengthen its presence across both domestic and international markets.

Formerly known as BDK Process Equipment Private Limited, the company's evolution into Khimji Flow Equipment reflects a strategic transition toward becoming a solution-driven engineering enterprise focused on long-term industrial partnerships, customized applications, and large-scale execution capabilities.

The company has been associated with projects and industrial requirements representing a cumulative business value of approximately ₹260 crore during FY 2025-26 and is aiming for substantial growth in the last financial year. It will now be targeting nearly ₹400 crore in the current financial year 2026-27. This ambitious growth trajectory is being supported by expanding manufacturing capacity, increasing repeat business, and deeper participation across high-specification industrial sectors.

The continued growth of the business reflects the long-standing vision and industrial values established by the late Shri Bharatbhai Khimji, whose leadership and contribution played a foundational role in the development of the Khimji Group's engineering and manufacturing activities. Carrying forward this legacy, Shri Sachin Khimji and Shri Binoy Khimji remain closely associated with the group's engineering and manufacturing ecosystem and continue to contribute towards its strategic growth and development initiatives. They remain actively engaged with the group's manufacturing facilities in Hubli and provide guidance and strategic inputs across areas such as research & development, product innovation, operational excellence, and business development.

Backed by a workforce of over 150 personnel across manufacturing, engineering, quality control, and technical operations, the company has continued to scale while maintaining a strong focus on execution discipline and engineering precision. This combination of manufacturing depth and solution-oriented expertise has enabled Khimji Flow to remain agile in a rapidly evolving industrial environment.

The company has the manufacturing strength and operational capability to support production volumes in the range of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 valves per month, while also delivering specialized valve solutions designed for highly specific industrial and process applications. Alongside its standard manufacturing operations, the organization continues to strengthen its engineering, design, and solutioning capabilities to address increasingly complex requirements across industries.

Beyond business and manufacturing, the Khimji family also strongly believes in contributing towards social development and community welfare. In line with these values, they continue to actively support and participate in various social responsibility and community-oriented initiatives, reflecting the group's broader commitment towards inclusive and responsible growth.

A major contributor to this momentum has been the company's ability to build long-term customer relationships through dependable execution, technical reliability, and timely project delivery. Over the years, Khimji Flow has established a strong repeat customer base across EPC contractors and industrial end users operating in sectors where operational continuity and process reliability remain mission-critical.

"With industrial projects becoming increasingly complex, customers today are looking beyond products and seeking engineering partners who can deliver reliability, speed, and long-term value," said a spokesperson from the Khimji Group engineering business. "Our growth is being driven by repeat trust, execution consistency, and the ability to offer customized solutions aligned with evolving industrial requirements."

The company is also increasingly focusing on advanced engineering and application-driven R & D, developing customized solutions aimed at improving process efficiency, operational reliability, and long-term performance for industrial clients. As industrial projects become more technically demanding, Khimji Flow is positioning itself not merely as a valve manufacturer, but as a broader engineering solutions partner capable of supporting complex project requirements end-to-end.

Industry observers view the transition from BDK Process Equipment Private Limited to Khimji Flow Equipment Private Limited as a significant strategic evolution for the group, reflecting a broader shift from conventional product manufacturing toward integrated engineering solutions, higher-value industrial partnerships, and deeper participation across large-scale infrastructure and process industry projects.

At the core of this transformation remains the industrial vision and engineering legacy established by Shri Bharat Bhai Khimji, whose long-standing contribution to the sector continues to shape the company's growth philosophy, operational culture, and long-term expansion strategy. With rising industrial investments, increasing infrastructure activity, and growing demand for specialized flow control systems, Khimji Flow now appears positioned to enter its next phase of accelerated growth both in India and international markets.

For more information:

Website: www.kfel.com

Email: info@kfel.com

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