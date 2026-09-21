KIA India and TSL Foundation Hand Over 500 Road Barricades to Gurugram Police to Strengthen Road Safety and Traffic Management

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 21: As part of Buckle Up - Phase II, KIA India, in implementation partnership with TSL Foundation, today handed over 500 heavy-duty road barricades to the Gurugram Traffic Police at the DCP Traffic Office, Gurugram. The intervention is aimed at strengthening traffic management infrastructure, supporting safer road environments, and improving the movement and safety of road users across the city.

The handover forms part of the expanded Buckle Up road safety initiative, which focuses on translating road safety awareness into sustained, on-ground interventions and institutional collaboration. Through Phase II, KIA India and TSL Foundation are working with relevant stakeholders to address critical road safety requirements and support safer mobility across Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand.

The ceremonial handover was attended by representatives from KIA India, TSL Foundation, and the Gurugram Police. KIA India was represented by Mr. Kapil Bindal, Head of Business Strategy & Planning; Mr. Pankaj Karn, Section Head - Corporate Affairs & CSR; and Mr. Sajal Jaiswal, National Lead - CSR & Sustainability. TSL Foundation was represented by Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO; Mr. Nilesh Ekka, Senior Manager; Mr. Aaruni Pratap Singh, Manager; Sh. Satyapal Yadav, ACP Traffic East, represented the Gurugram Police.

Highlighting the importance of sustained, ground-level action, Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL Foundation, said:

"Road safety requires more than awareness-it requires interventions that respond to the realities of road users and traffic authorities on the ground. Through Buckle Up - Phase II, TSL Foundation is working with institutional stakeholders to implement practical measures that strengthen road safety infrastructure. These barricades will support traffic regulation, channelization and safer movement of vehicles and pedestrians at locations where effective traffic management is critical."

Acknowledging the support, Sh. Satyapal Yadav, ACP Traffic East, Gurugram Police, said:

"Effective traffic management requires appropriate infrastructure and timely support, particularly at busy intersections, high-traffic locations and areas with large public movement. We appreciate the support extended by KIA India and TSL Foundation. These barricades will strengthen our ability to regulate traffic and manage movement more effectively at identified locations across Gurugram."

The handover represents another step in the ongoing collaboration between KIA India, TSL Foundation, and government authorities to strengthen road safety interventions at the city level. The barricades will be deployed by the Gurugram Police at identified locations based on operational requirements, supporting traffic regulation, road-user movement, and safer management of high-traffic and public-use areas.

The intervention reinforces the broader objective of Buckle Up - Phase II to combine awareness, behavioural engagement, on-ground infrastructure, and institutional partnerships to contribute to safer roads and more responsible mobility across the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)