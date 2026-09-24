Kiaasa Builds AI-Led Strategy Across Design, Supply Chain and Marketing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Kiaasa Retail Limited is developing an AI-led operating strategy that will connect product design, supply-chain planning, merchandising, marketing and the in-store customer experience.

Instead of treating artificial intelligence as a standalone customer-facing feature, Kiaasa plans to use it across the retail lifecycle, from identifying emerging fashion trends to designing, producing, marketing and selling the final collection.

The company believes this integrated approach can help it respond faster to changing customer preferences, improve inventory utilisation and make its marketing operations more efficient.

Kiaasa is working with StyleUAI, a fashion AI infrastructure platform spanning visual intelligence, virtual try-on and licensed-influencer content through InstaCollab.

"Fashion retail is a connected system. The design team, supply chain, store inventory and marketing team cannot operate with separate views of the customer," said Om Prakash, Promoter, Chairman, and Managing Director of Kiaasa Retail Limited. "Our objective is to use AI to connect these decisions and make the entire business faster and more responsive."

Using AI to Identify New Design Opportunities

Fashion demand can change rapidly across seasons, cities and customer groups. Kiaasa plans to use AI to study emerging colours, silhouettes, prints, fabrics and styling preferences across multiple sources.

These insights can help its design team identify new opportunities and evaluate concepts before committing to large production quantities. AI-assisted visualisation can also enable teams to see how a new print, colour or fabric may appear across different garment styles at an early stage of product development.

The objective is not to replace designers but to give them better information and faster tools. This can shorten the journey from identifying a trend to developing a market-ready collection.

"AI can analyse thousands of visual signals, but understanding the Kiaasa customer remains a human responsibility," Prakash said. "The opportunity lies in combining technology-led insights with the experience and judgement of our design and merchandising teams."

Building a More Responsive Supply Chain

One of the biggest challenges in fashion retail is deciding what to produce, how much to produce and where the inventory should be placed.

Customer preferences can vary significantly between cities. A design, size or colour that performs strongly in one region may see different demand elsewhere. By connecting historical sales, store-level demand and customer interactions, Kiaasa expects to improve its understanding of what each market is likely to require.

Over time, this can support better production and replenishment decisions, reduce situations where popular products or sizes are unavailable and limit excess inventory in slower-moving categories.

A more responsive supply chain can also help Kiaasa test new designs in smaller quantities, study customer response and scale successful products more quickly.

Producing Marketing Content More Efficiently

Kiaasa is using StyleUAI to improve the speed and efficiency of its content operations.

Fashion brands traditionally require separate photoshoots for different products, campaigns, formats and regional requirements. AI-assisted content creation will\help Kiaasa develop product imagery, videos, campaign concepts and digital assets more quickly while maintaining a consistent brand identity.

The same collection can be presented through multiple creative formats for social media, digital advertising, ecommerce and in-store screens. This can enable the company to launch campaigns closer to the arrival of new products and test different visual approaches without depending on a full-scale production process for every asset.

AI as the Intelligence Layer

Kiaasa expects the AI-led strategy to contribute across multiple business indicators in the coming months. Faster product development can help the company respond to trends while they remain relevant. Better allocation can increase product availability and inventory productivity, while more efficient content creation can support frequent campaigns with lower operating effort.

At the customer level, personalised discovery and virtual try-on experiences can help shoppers explore more products and make purchase decisions more confidently. Together, these initiatives are intended to support stronger conversions, improved basket sizes, faster inventory movement and better returns on marketing expenditure.

The company will introduce the strategy progressively and evaluate its impact across product development, inventory, content output, customer engagement and store-level performance.

"AI will not be a separate project within Kiaasa," Prakash added. "It will become an intelligence layer across the organisation, helping our teams make quicker decisions and helping customers discover products that are more relevant to them."

Through this approach, Kiaasa aims to build a technology-enabled retail model that combines the reach of its physical-store network with faster design, smarter operations and scalable digital content.

About Kiaasa Retail Limited

Kiaasa Retail Limited is an Indian ethnic-wear company offering accessible fashion for everyday and occasion wear. The company operates 124 stores across 70 cities in India.

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