PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: Kiaasa Retail Limited (BSE SME Listed), a leading women's ethnic wear and lifestyle brand, today announced that it has secured a significant export order from international buyer amounting to USD 4,951,158.554 (INR 45 Crore Approx). This milestone marks a strategic expansion of the company's revenue streams beyond domestic retail and e-commerce into high-potential global markets.

The breakthrough order follows sustained business development initiatives, strategic international outreach, and dedicated product sample presentations led directly by the company's export-focused promoter leadership.

Leveraging Over 25 Years of Global Export Expertise

Kiaasa's international expansion is backed by the deep domain expertise of its promoters, Mr. Om Prakash and Mr. Amit Chauhan, who bring over 25 years of hands-on experience in international trade and global supply chain management. Prior to acquiring and scaling Kiaasa, the promoters built Rugs In Style, a globally recognized manufacturer and exporter of handmade carpets and rugs.

By applying the same stringent quality standards, global compliance frameworks, and established international buyer relationships cultivated through their carpet export vertical, the leadership team successfully positioned Kiaasa's product portfolio to meet international retail standards.

"Securing this major export order is a testament to our team's persistent efforts and the global appeal of Kiaasa's craftsmanship. Having spent over two and a half decades building international export businesses through Rugs In Style, we understand what global buyers demand in terms of quality, consistency, and timely delivery. This order is an exciting first step in taking Kiaasa to the global stage and creating long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

-Mr. Om Prakash, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Promoter, Kiaasa Retail Limited

About Kiaasa Retail Limited

Founded in 2018 and acquired by promoters Mr. Om Prakash and Mr. Amit Chauhan in 2021, Kiaasa Retail Limited is a fast-growing women's ethnic wear brand with a footprint spanning over 100 stores across India, alongside a strong online presence on leading marketplaces and its direct-to-consumer platform. Listed on the BSE SME platform in March 2026, Kiaasa is committed to delivering contemporary, high-quality ethnic fashion at accessible price points.

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