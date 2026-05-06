KIFS Housing Finance Limited Appoints Selvin Uthaman as Chief Executive Officer

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: KIFS Housing Finance Limited today announced the appointment of Selvin Uthaman as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Selvin Uthaman brings over 25 years of rich experience in financial services, with more than a decade of deep expertise in the affordable housing finance sector. He has a strong track record of building scalable retail lending businesses, driving sustainable growth, and maintaining disciplined asset quality.

Prior to joining KIFS Housing Finance, he served as Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Aavas Financiers, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's affordable housing portfolio, strengthening distribution, and building a robust, process-driven business model focused on underserved and self-employed customer segments.

Over the course of his career, he has also held leadership roles at Axis Bank (Affordable Housing), IIFL Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, bringing extensive experience across retail lending and housing finance.

Commenting on his appointment, Selvin Uthaman said:

"The affordable housing segment in India presents a significant long-term opportunity, particularly among self-employed and informal-income customers. I look forward to building a high-quality, technology-enabled housing finance institution anchored on strong asset quality, scalable processes, and sustainable growth."

KIFS Housing Finance aims to further strengthen its presence in the affordable housing segment under his leadership, with a clear focus on disciplined growth, customer-centricity, and long-term value creation.

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