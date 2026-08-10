Kikkoman India releases long-awaited second instalment of the 'Kikkoman Manga'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 10: The second instalment of the Kikkoman Manga, a popular content series showcasing Kikkoman Soy Sauce to restaurant owners and chefs, has been released.

It comes after the series was first introduced in 2025 and made available in six languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. The manga reached over 30,000 chefs, restaurant owners, and young students and other Indian readers who were charmed by the story depicting a meeting between Pramod, a cook, and Varun, a young owner-chef, as they took on the challenge of reviving a struggling restaurant.

In this second instalment, the two men face a fresh crisis that puts the restaurant's future on the line. Their efforts to overcome the challenge drive the story forward.

At the heart of the story is a new menu item called 8x8 (Eight-by-Eight). This dish has been created by Chef Ryosuke Tamura of Itsuka, a Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in Tokyo. Inspired by the concept of Happosai (a popular Japanese-style Chinese dish featuring a medley of ingredients) and drawing on ideas gained during his time in India, Chef Tamura combines eight ingredients and eight spices.

The result is a gravy-style dish that is familiar to Indian palates but the wider point is that it opens up exciting new possibilities for Chinese cuisine by fusing India's unique spice culture with Chinese culinary techniques, all while highlighting the natural colours of the ingredients.

While many Chinese restaurants in India typically serve dishes with dark hues due to the use of dark soy sauce, 8x8 uses Kikkoman's naturally brewed soy sauce to highlight the original colour of the ingredients. The dish aligns with an Indian food culture that values visual appeal alongside taste while offering a fresh take on Chinese cuisine.

Celebrated Chef Vicky Ratnani commented as follows:

"You see, Chinese and Asian food is the number one trending food category in India today, I can say it is even 'alarming' to see how so much Chinese and Asian food Indians are consuming these days. Kikkoman's use of storytelling by using Japanese manga is an interesting tool to get more young chefs who avidly consume manga, to appreciate using Kikkoman naturally brewed soy sauce - as a key essential ingredient - and I'm sure it'll be a successful new addition to all the active promotional and awareness building efforts that Kikkoman India has done in the last 5 years."

Through the manga and the new 8x8 concept, Kikkoman India aims to accelerate the evolution of Chinese cuisine and the creation of new value with its naturally brewed soy sauce.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and is responsible for managing all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

The Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine (KCC) is dedicated to the development of Chinese culinary culture in India by disseminating information, training young chefs, organizing technical exchanges, and pioneering new menu items. Its founding members are Chef Joel Huang of Eau Chew restaurant, Kabir Advani of Berco's, Chef Manjit Gill, who is President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations, and Osamu Mogi, Senior Managing Director of Kikkoman Corporation.

About Kikkoman and Kikkoman India

With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began nearly 70 years ago with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products to millions of consumers. Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and manages all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

Media Contact:

Chavi Singh,

chavi@kikkomanindia.com,

+91 86554 21677

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