Kinexin Convention Management Hosts Second Yashobhoomi Roadshow in South Korea, Strengthening India-Korea MICE Partnerships

VMPL

Seoul [South Korea], November 3: Kinexin Convention Management Pvt. Ltd., the official operator of Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi, successfully organised the Yashobhoomi Korea Roadshow on 14 October 2026 at KINTEX, South Korea, further strengthening business cooperation between India and South Korea in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Organised in collaboration with KINTEX, one of South Korea's leading exhibition and convention centres, the roadshow marked another significant step in positioning Yashobhoomi as India's Global MICE destination and preferred venue for international exhibitions, conventions and large-scale business events.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Min Woo Lee, Chairman of Kinexin Convention Management Pvt. Ltd. and President of KINTEX, followed by a keynote presentation from Mr. Phil (H.P.) Chung, CEO of Yashobhoomi's operating company.

About 400 people including industry influencers, trade show organisers, convention and event organisers participated in this event and they are now actively sharing intention to establish their events in India through Kinexin.

CEO briefed about entire India economy, gross potential and the entire story of exhibition industry covering 5000 years that has been breeding together with the humanity and participating sectoral opportunities to explore as organisers including global and Korean media.

Building the Momentum from Korea's Innovation to India's Opportunity

Following the encouraging response to the first Yashobhoomi Korea Roadshow, Kinexin Convention Management continued its international outreach through the second roadshow held on 14 October 2026, reinforcing its commitment to developing long-term partnerships between Korean businesses and India's exhibition and convention industry.

The initiative reflects a broader strategy to connect international exhibition organisers, Bridge Markets, Connect Industries, and Create Exhibitions That Shape Tomorrow with India's expanding business ecosystem and establish Yashobhoomi as a gateway for global trade exhibitions entering the Indian market.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Korean Exhibition Organisers at Yashobhoomi

Yashobhoomi is emerging as a premier destination for large-scale international exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and business events in India. Through initiatives and engagements involving leading brands and events such as Hyundai, HYBE India, K-Shock Festival, Weverse Con Festival, and exhibitions including KO-INDEX, Beauty Sum Expo, and Art Asia Delhi, new opportunities are opening for Korean organisers to expand their presence in the Indian market. Yashobhoomi offers a global scale Infrastructure for Korean organisers to bring their globally recognised events, innovative exhibition concepts, cultural festivals, and entertainment experiences to India.

Looking ahead, these opportunities are set to grow significantly, driven by India's rapid expansion across digital technology, electronics manufacturing, industrial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, and other emerging technology sectors. These industries offer substantial potential for specialised trade exhibitions, technology showcases, industry conferences, and cross-border business partnerships.

Advancing Yashobhoomi's Global Vision

Kinexin Convention Management's commitment to establish Yashobhoomi as "India's Global MICE Destination" and promoting Yashobhoomi internationally through their extensive International MICE Industry network will be strengthening its position within the global MICE ecosystem.

Yashobhoomi: A Gateway to India's Growing MICE Market

Located in Dwarka, New Delhi, Yashobhoomi offers 60,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space across two large exhibition halls, a convention centre with a 6,000-seat plenary hall, a grand ballroom, multiple meeting rooms and modern event support facilities.

Its strategic proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and direct connectivity through the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line provide significant advantages for international organisers, exhibitors and delegates.

Operated by the Global Venue Operator - Kinexin Convention Management, Yashobhoomi combines modern infrastructure with international venue management expertise, supporting India's ambition to become a leading destination for global business events.

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