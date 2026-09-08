King's College India Marks a Decade of Learning and Legacy with 10th Founder's Day Celebration

HT Syndication

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 7: King's College India, Rohtak, an international school, marked a significant milestone with its 10th Founder's Day, celebrating a decade of educational excellence, community, partnership and the enduring values that have shaped the institution since its early years. Themed '10 & Timeless', the celebration brought together students, educators, founding families, school leadership and members of the wider King's community.

The milestone event also highlighted that King's College India, a British international school's continued connection with its international educational partner, King's College Taunton, UK. The occasion was honoured by the presence of Justin Chippendale, Director of International Schools, King's College Taunton, whose participation underscored the longstanding international partnership between the two institutions.

The event brought together key members of the King's College India leadership, including Helen C. Bowen, Head of School; Disha Hooda, Director; and Anshul Kumar, Chairman, along with representatives from the British Council and members of the King's community.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of the commemorative coffee-table book '10 & Timeless', documenting the school's journey, milestones and the people who have contributed to its evolution over the past decade. The book serves as a record of King's College India's growth while recognising the students, educators, families and partners who have helped shape its story.

The celebration also placed students firmly at its heart. A series of dance performances, drama presentations and student speeches brought the school's educational philosophy to life, showcasing confidence, creativity, expression and collaboration developed through their years at King's.

Reflecting on the decade, Chairman Mr Anshul Kumar said, "What began as a vision a decade ago has become a legacy that belongs to generations." He added that the school was founded on the belief that education should shape youngsters' "character, purpose and the future."

For Mr Chippendale, the milestone represents the strength of a partnership built over time. "King's College Rohtak has drawn on nearly 146 years of King's UK history and is now confidently writing its own story," he said, emphasising the importance of trust, consistency and shared values in successful international partnerships.

The evening also reflected the school's focus on the individual child. Director Ms Disha Hooda said, "At King's College India, we believe that learning is most meaningful when children feel secure, encouraged and genuinely cared for." She described the school as a community where children are encouraged to discover interests, embrace opportunities and develop confidence alongside academic ability.

Head of School Ms Helen C. Bowen highlighted the central role of pastoral care and safeguarding in the school's philosophy. "The first responsibility of every school is to ensure that every child feels safe, known and valued," she said, adding that when children feel secure, they are better able to develop confidence and discover their potential.

Over the past decade, established in 2016, King's College India has developed its educational offering around the Cambridge pathway, alongside opportunities that extend learning beyond academics and into leadership, creativity, sport, wellbeing and global engagement. The school currently offers a full Cambridge journey from EYFS through Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, IGCSE and A Levels, with Day School, Weekly Boarding and Full Boarding options.

As King's College India looks towards its next decade, '10 & Timeless' became more than an anniversary theme. It reflected a commitment to carrying forward the values that have remained constant while continuing to evolve with the needs and aspirations of a new generation of learners.

A decade celebrated. A legacy carried forward. A future shaped by every generation to come.

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