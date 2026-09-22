KL Deemed to be University Launches Nation's First Agentic AI Campus with HCL GUVI AI Labs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Marking a major advancement in AI-integrated higher education, KL Deemed to be University has joined hands with HCL Group's HCL GUVI AI Labs to establish the "Nation's First Agentic AI Campus-Powered by HCL GUVI AI Labs, with AI-Powered Degrees." The partnership was formalised through an MoU signed at the University's Vaddeswaram campus on September 21, 2026.

The ceremony was attended by the HCL Group delegation comprising Mr. Deepak Saravanan, AVP and National Head-AI Lab; Mr. Sandeep, Regional Head; and Ms. Sumita, Operations Head, along with Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, senior University officials and distinguished guests. It featured the MoU signing, formal kick-off of the Agentic AI Campus initiative, student interactions and academic-industry deliberations.

Going beyond a conventional academic-industry agreement, the collaboration introduces a student-centric transformation programme designed to equip learners across disciplines with the knowledge and practical skills to understand, develop and deploy next-generation Artificial Intelligence and Agentic AI systems.

AI will be progressively integrated into degree programmes, curricula, laboratories, projects and learning activities. Students will gain exposure to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models and other emerging technologies, enabling them to apply AI within their respective disciplines.

A major focus will be on transforming students from users of AI tools into creators of autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents. They will learn to build intelligent systems capable of understanding objectives, reasoning through complex tasks, planning multistep actions, accessing enterprise knowledge, interacting with databases and applications, using external tools and APIs, and executing context-aware workflows.

Commenting on the collaboration, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, "Artificial Intelligence is transforming how industries operate, innovate and create value. Universities must therefore move beyond offering AI as an individual subject and embed it across the learning ecosystem. Through our collaboration with HCL GUVI AI Labs, we aim to empower students across disciplines to progress from using AI tools to designing intelligent agents, developing deployable solutions and building meaningful products for real-world challenges."

"Our vision is to prepare industry-ready professionals who combine technological expertise, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking with a strong commitment to ethical and responsible AI," he added.

Dr. Srinath, Dean-Student Skilling and Progression, informed that students would receive hands-on exposure to prompt engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation, multimodal applications, intelligent chatbots, AI copilots, enterprise assistants, intelligent search, workflow automation and AI-enabled decision-support systems. The programme will also strengthen software-engineering capabilities in programming, full-stack development, cloud computing, databases, DevOps, cybersecurity and application deployment.

Project-based learning will encourage students to develop functional AI solutions for challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, retail, cybersecurity, smart cities, human resources, supply chains and enterprise automation.

The programme will foster an AI product-building mindset by guiding students through the complete development lifecycle-from problem identification and data preparation to development, testing, deployment and continuous improvement. Industry-led problem statements, hackathons, innovation challenges, research projects and product competitions will strengthen practical learning, teamwork and problem-solving.

Promising teams will be encouraged to turn prototypes into market-ready products and startup ventures. The initiative will prepare students for emerging careers such as AI Engineer, Agentic AI Developer, Generative AI Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, LLM Application Developer, AI Automation Engineer and AI Product Engineer.

Through this collaboration, KL Deemed to be University aims to bridge academic learning and industry expectations while empowering students to innovate and build the next generation of intelligent technologies.

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