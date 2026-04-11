KL Deemed to be University Records Outstanding Placements with Highest Package of ₹81 LPA

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: KL Deemed to be University (KLEF) has recorded exceptional placement outcomes for the registered eligible academic year 2025-26, further strengthening its position as a leading institution for career-focused education.

Leading this year's placement success is an outstanding ₹81 LPA international offer, secured by Velagapudi Sathvik, a B.Tech Mechanical Engineering student, with a reputed Saudi-based company. Adding to this global achievement, MBA students Ms. Harini and Mr. Satvik secured prestigious international offers of ₹35 LPA and ₹33 LPA respectively in a Finland-based company.

According to Dr. G. Parthasaradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KLEF, several students secured top salary packages of ₹52 LPA, ₹44 LPA, ₹40 LPA, and ₹34 LPA through placements in leading national and global organizations. He further highlighted that around 150 students secured packages of ₹25 LPA and above, while over 630 students received offers of ₹15 LPA and above.

"Achieving this milestone feels really special for me. The journey wasn't easy and had its challenges, but it taught me to stay consistent and keep improving. KL Deemed to be University guided me with intense training, and lot of opportunities that helped me build confidence. I'm truly thankful to my mentors, faculty, friends, and especially my parents for always supporting me throughout this journey," said Sathvik.

The university has recorded over 6,500 placement offers, with 4,800 unique students already placed, reflecting strong and consistent placement performance. This year, 342 leading companies, including Google, Amazon, Hitachi, Toshiba, ServiceNow, and JPMorgan Chase, participated in the placement drives, offering a diverse range of roles across engineering, technology, consulting, and management domains. The placement process is ongoing, with expectations of further high-value offers for meritorious students.

KLEF's placement performance is strongly supported by its robust internship ecosystem. During the academic year, students secured over 8500 virtual internships, over 4500 internships, and over 3500 internship-cum-placement opportunities, creating a strong pipeline for career success.

The university's focus on skill development is reflected in students earning over 16,000 global certifications in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity.

Speaking on the achievement, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University emphasized that the consistent placement success is the result of an industry-aligned curriculum, project-based learning, and continuous training in both technical and professional skills.

Across its campuses in KLH Aziznagar, Bachupally and KLH Global Business School in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, KL Deemed to be University remains committed to strengthening industry partnerships, expanding global opportunities, and preparing students to meet evolving industry demands.

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