KL Rahul x Paul & Shark: The SS26 capsule signed by the renowned Indian athlete

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: For Spring/Summer 2026, Paul & Shark unveils a new capsule collection created in collaboration with KL Rahul, one of India's most accomplished cricket players and the brand ambassador. The project further strengthens a synergistic partnership that seamlessly blends Italian heritage with an international outlook.

The collection reflects the brand's core identity, reinterpreted through KL Rahul's sophisticated, timeless style and his innate spirit of exploration. Designed for the warm season, with a special focus on the Indian market, it features lightweight leisurewear pieces where comfort and refinement coexist in perfect balance. Italian craftsmanship and high quality, signatures of the brand, are expressed in every detail, resulting in a proposal that is both elegant and functional.

Iconic elements of Indian culture inspire the capsule's stylistic narrative, such as the Bandhgala, the traditional closed collar of formal heritage clothing, which is reinterpreted in selected pieces within the collection, reimagined in a lifestyle key through the contemporary approach that defines Paul & Shark. Alongside this stands out a V-neck pullover crafted from ultra-light, breathable PIUMA cotton, featuring a design that subtly echoes cricket uniforms, a quiet yet precise tribute to KL Rahul's identity.

The collection also includes some of the brand's most recognizable signatures, from windproof and water-resistant Typhoon outerwear to field jackets and blends of wool, silk and linen, as well as knitwear made from exceptionally high-quality yarns, lightweight and highly breathable.

The color palette moves across soft yet distinctive tones, embracing shades of beige illuminated by accents of blue and brick red. The result is a series of versatile pieces that adapt naturally to different settings, never compromising on style or performance.

The KL Rahul x Paul & Shark capsule marks a new chapter in the collaboration between the brand and the Indian athlete, reinforcing India's central role as a strategic market for the company and celebrating shared values: elegant performance, timeless design, Italian craftsmanship, and a deep sense of journey.

Andrea Dini, CEO, Paul & Shark

"I am proud of the partnership we have built with KL Rahul, and the creation of this dedicated capsule is a clear expression of it. Through this project, we bring together Paul & Shark's core values of heritage, craftsmanship, a passion for travel, and the balance of elegance and performance, which KL Rahul embodies perfectly, not only as an icon in his field but also as a style reference. While rooted in Italy, we continue to embrace a global vision, with India remaining a key market where we are committed to celebrating and strengthening our presence."

KL Rahul,

"My partnership with Paul & Shark has always felt genuine because we share the same values: quality, craftsmanship, and letting the work speak for itself. With this capsule, the focus was on creating pieces that are refined, something you can wear and feel confident in without trying too hard. For me, style has always been about substance over noise, and I think this collection reflects that. I'm proud of what we've built together."

Paul & Shark is an Italian luxury clothing brand, born from a deep passion for the sea. Founded in 1976 in Varese by Paolo Dini, the brand has grown over the years and is now led by the third generation. Paul & Shark's philosophy is based on the Sense of Journey, a voyage shaped by discovery, and on the union between modern craftsmanship and technological innovation, for a perfect balance between heritage and timeless design.

KL Rahul is one of India's leading international cricketers and a globally recognized style icon. Known for his versatility on the field and effortless elegance off it, he represents a new generation of Indian athletes who embody excellence with authenticity. KL Rahul has earned global respect for his performance, poise, and leadership. Off the field, his influence extends into the worlds of fashion, fitness, and culture.

Media Contact:

Devanshu3. Sharma@ril.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964166/Paul__Shark_x_KL_Rahul.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)