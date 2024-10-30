Kneetoes Expands Its Footprint: 6 Stores, 80 Shop-in-Shops, and Plans for Global Growth

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Kneetoes, a leader in stylish and comfortable footwear, is excited to announce enhancements to its existing online store as part of its plans for global expansion. With a revamped website, consumers around the world can now enjoy an improved shopping experience, featuring easy access to Kneetoes curated selection of high-quality, trend-driven footwear. The brand plans to expand into the US and Middle Eastern countries to further broaden its reach.

Since its founding in 2010, Kneetoes has gained recognition for its unique designs and exceptional craftsmanship, catering to diverse occasions. The online platform allows fashion lovers to enjoy unparalleled comfort and classic aesthetics from the convenience of their homes. Additionally, the brand is actively exploring partnerships with various marketplaces to further enhance accessibility and reach even more customers globally.

A Message from Leadership

Shujat Khan and Shahyan Khan, co-founders of Kneetoes, expressed their excitement about the brand's expansion: "We are thrilled to introduce Kneetoes to a global audience. This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer satisfaction. The revamped online store enables us to connect with fashion enthusiasts worldwide, delivering the quality and service that define the brand."

The Kneetoes Difference

Kneetoes stands out in the footwear industry through its core values:

* Quality: The brand prides itself on using premium materials and maintaining rigorous quality control to ensure each pair of shoes meets high standards.

* Innovation: The design team continually explores emerging trends to bring innovative and captivating products to the market.

* Sustainability: Kneetoes is dedicated to eco-friendly practices, integrating sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques.

* Customer Satisfaction: The brand strives to exceed expectations through superior product quality and exceptional service, both online and in-store.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Reach

Founded in Bangalore, Kneetoes has evolved from a small startup into a distinguished name in the footwear industry. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the brand has successfully garnered a loyal customer base. Now, with a revamped online store and ambitious plans for global expansion--including entry into the US and Middle Eastern markets--Kneetoes is poised to connect with a wider international audience while continuing to grow its physical presence.

Why Choose Kneetoes?

* Unmatched Comfort: Ergonomically designed for lasting comfort.

* Timeless Style: A collection of classic designs that remain fashionable.

* Affordable Luxury: High-quality footwear at accessible prices.

* Personalized Service: Exceptional assistance is provided to ensure customers find the perfect fit, whether in-store or online.

Kneetoes invites fashion enthusiasts to stay updated on its latest collections, promotions, and news through its social media platforms:

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566588654506 & mibextid=LQQJ4d

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kneetoes.official/profilecard/?igsh=cThseTVwa2xqbXF0

Consumers can explore the online store at www.kneetoes.store for worldwide shipping and the latest in footwear design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)