Kody Technolab Ltd. Launches Medigo Robot, AI-powered Health Screening System Built to Expand Preventive Healthcare Infrastructure

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12: Kody Technolab Limited today announced the launch of Medigo Robot, a health screening robot developed to enable rapid preventive health assessments and expand access to routine screening across healthcare, public, and institutional environments.

Built and engineered in India, Medigo Robot introduces a scalable healthcare robotic solution designed to support early detection and routine health monitoring. The AI-powered system enables individuals to assess 65+ health parameters and receive a structured health report in approximately 3 minutes.

Preventive healthcare depends on early and reliable screening, yet access to screening infrastructure remains limited across many regions. Globally, 537 million adults live with diabetes and nearly 45% remain undiagnosed, while 1.28 billion people are affected by hypertension, much of it undetected in low- and middle-income countries. Medigo addresses this gap by enabling rapid health screening with up to 95% screening accuracy, delivering technology-enabled assessments that can be deployed across hospitals, transit hubs, corporate campuses, educational institutions, and community health programs.

Through an AI-guided interface and integrated medical sensors, the health screening robot captures key health indicators and generates reports that can be delivered digitally or printed on-site. Screenings can include blood glucose and HbA1c for diabetes, blood pressure and ECG monitoring, cholesterol and lung function tests, infectious disease screenings such as HIV and TB, and mental health assessments including ASD. Multilingual interaction and telemedicine connectivity also allow users to consult remote medical professionals when further evaluation is required.

By combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and connected healthcare technologies, Medigo introduces a practical model for robotic health screening infrastructure, enabling healthcare providers, governments, and institutions to conduct preventive health screening programs at scale.

"Medigo is the result of years spent building the artificial intelligence capability, engineering depth, and healthcare expertise required to make large-scale screening possible. It was developed with a clear understanding of the environments it will operate in, the populations it will serve, and the institutions it will work alongside. Its real impact lies in the millions of lives that can benefit from earlier detection and better access to care. With proprietary AI systems, centralized data infrastructure, and a growing installed base, each deployment strengthens the foundation we are building as we work toward creating one of the most important health screening infrastructures in the emerging world." -- Manav Patel, Managing Director, Kody Technolab Limited.

As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize preventive care and early detection, Medigo Robot provides a scalable platform for rapid health screening and supports efforts to expand healthcare access across both urban and underserved regions.

About Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab Limited is a deep-technology company specializing in intelligent software systems and robotics platforms. With expertise spanning artificial intelligence, software engineering, and advanced robotics, the company develops technology solutions designed for large-scale real-world deployment. Kody Technolab's robots operate across enterprise, retail, healthcare, and public environments, supporting automation, digital interaction, and infrastructure-driven technology applications.

