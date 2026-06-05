Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Komatsu India Private Limited (KIPL) and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (SMICC) have announced the launch of a dedicated finance scheme designed to support a wide range of customers, including first-time buyers, small fleet owners, and entrepreneurs, in purchasing Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators.

The scheme has been curated to address one of the biggest challenges faced by small business owners and first-generation entrepreneurs: access to finance. The scheme aims to bridge this gap by making machine ownership more accessible and affordable to a broader customer base. Alongside, SMFG aims to leverage this partnership to expand financing solutions to fleet operators as well, a key and established segment in the market.

Under this scheme, eligible customers can receive financing of up to 90% of the machine cost at an attractive rate of interest. The scheme has been structured with a repayment period of 4-5 years, giving buyers a practical and manageable route to machine ownership. With attractive interest rates, high funding support, and a longer repayment window, the scheme helps customers plan their EMIs better, generate income from their equipment, and build their business with greater confidence.

Large-scale activity across roads, highways, railways, metro rail, industrial corridors, logistics, irrigation, mining, and urban infrastructure is expected to create significant opportunities for contractors and equipment owners across the country.

Against this backdrop, the finance scheme combines attractive financing with the proven performance of Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators. Designed for rugged Indian operating conditions, Komatsu machines are known for their quality, reliability, and durability. Backed by dependable service support from the Construction & Mining Machinery Business (CMMB) of Larsen & Toubro, Komatsu's exclusive distributor in India, the initiative is designed to help entrepreneurs participate more actively in India's infrastructure growth story while operating with greater confidence, productivity, and long-term business potential.

The scheme is available for a range of Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators, including Komatsu PC81, PC136, PC205, PC210, and PC225. These machines cater to a wide range of applications across construction, infrastructure, excavation, and earthmoving projects.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nobukazu Takeuchi, Managing Director, Komatsu India Private Ltd, said, "At Komatsu, we believe that our customers' success is our success. This finance scheme is an important initiative that enables more customers to access Komatsu's high-quality construction equipment and unlock new opportunities for business growth. Through our partnership with SMFG India Credit, we aim to lower the barriers to machine ownership and contribute to the sustainable growth of India's construction and infrastructure sectors."

Mr. Ravi Narayanan, MD & CEO, SMFG India Credit, said, "We are delighted to partner with Komatsu India to offer seamless and accessible financing solutions to their customers across the country. As a trusted equipment financing partner, our endeavour is to empower first-time buyers, small fleet owners, and entrepreneurs with structured credit solutions that make machine ownership more affordable. At SMFG India Credit, we remain committed to empowering aspirations through accessible financial solutions that enable progress, create opportunities, and foster inclusive growth across communities."

The finance scheme is currently available in South India, North-West India, and select parts of East India. Customers can approach their nearest dealerships or authorised representatives to check eligibility, available models, documentation requirements, and the detailed terms of the scheme.

By making finance more accessible for first-time buyers, Komatsu and SMFG India Credit aim to encourage entrepreneurship, support small and mid-sized contractors, and contribute to the growth of India's construction and infrastructure sectors.

For sales and finance-related queries, please contact us at cmb@larsentoubro.com or call 1800 833 9990 / 1800 266 9990.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is a leading global manufacturer of construction, mining, and utility equipment, known for advanced technology, reliability, and high-performance machines.

About SMFG India Credit

SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd., a leading NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), has been operating in India since 2007. Together with its subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd., also known as SMFG Grihashakti, the company has established a pan-India presence, across 670+ towns and 70,000+ villages through 1000+ branches and 22,500+ employees offering lending products to underserved and unserved retail and small business borrowers. By doing so, it has introduced people to formal credit. SMFG India Credit, along with SMFG Grihashakti, offers a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including SME financing, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans, home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and shares, personal loans, and rural livelihood advancement loans, etc.

Media Contacts:

KIPL - Email: inlymb_webenquiry@global.komatsu

SMFG India Credit - Akash Agarwal, Email: akash.agarwal@smfgindia.com

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