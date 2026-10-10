KONE Inaugurates India's First Digital Experience Centre in Pune to Advance Digital Innovation

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today inaugurated India's first KONE Digital Experience Centre (DEC) in Pune, marking an important milestone in its digital transformation journey and commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences through technology, data and innovation. The Centre was jointly inaugurated by Jussi Herlin, Executive Vice Chair, KONE; Philippe Delorme, President and CEO, KONE along with Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Infosys.

The KONE Digital Experience Centre is an immersive customer environment where customers can see, experience and engage with digital capabilities shaping the future of People Flow™ and smart buildings. It brings together KONE's business, technology and engineering expertise to demonstrate how digitalization, connectivity, AI and data-driven insights can create value across the building lifecycle.

Built around the customer journey, the Centre brings together interactive experiences spanning design and configuration, product experiences and digital interfaces, customer lifecycle visibility and real-time service insights. Customers can explore how digital technologies can support better decision-making, more transparency and proactive service management across different stages of a building's lifecycle.

At the heart of the experience, KONE Studio enables customers to explore and configure elevator solutions digitally, while MyKONE provides visibility across projects, equipment and services throughout the customer lifecycle. E-Link offers real-time visibility into equipment status and operations, supporting proactive management, and a customer centric Service Dashboard brings together key service and operational insights to give customers a consolidated view of equipment performance. Together, these experiences demonstrate how digital solutions can create a more connected and responsive customer experience, from design to decision-making.

Philippe Delorme, President and CEO, KONE Corporation, said:

"It is great to see the Digital Experience Centre come to life in India. Being the first of its kind in the elevator and escalator industry in the country, the Centre gives our customers an opportunity to experience how digitalization, connectivity and AI are shaping the future of People Flow. India is an important market for KONE, and this Centre brings innovation closer to our customers."

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India, said:

"Today's inauguration of KONE's Digital Experience Centre in India marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey and our commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences through technology, data and innovation. The Centre gives customers a first-hand view of how digital technologies can create value across the building lifecycle. We are very pleased to have Jussi Herlin, Philippe Delorme and Nandan Nilekani with us today as we mark this important milestone for KONE. As buildings become increasingly connected, we are focused on using data, AI and digital innovation to make them more responsive, efficient and sustainable."

The Digital Experience Centre brings KONE's digital vision to life, giving customers a first-hand view of how technology, data and AI are shaping the future of connected buildings and People Flow™.

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow™. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE has been present in India since 1984 and today serves customers across the country through 50+ branches and 6000+ employees. Headquartered in Chennai, KONE India provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. Its manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur produces elevators for India and neighboring markets, while its training centres and global technology and engineering centres in Chennai and Pune support high-quality, safe and innovative solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

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