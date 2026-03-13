Kore Digital Enters India's Defense Manufacturing Ecosystem with Indian Air Force Vendor Approval

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Kore Digital Limited (NSE: KDL | INE0O4R01018), a telecom infrastructure and digital network solutions provider based in Maharashtra, has achieved a significant strategic development with its registration as an approved firm with the Indian Air Force's Indigenisation and Substitution Cell. This recognition marks the company's entry into India's defense supply ecosystem and reflects its expanding technological capabilities.

The development represents an important step in Kore Digital's growth journey, opening new opportunities to participate in defense-related manufacturing and technology initiatives aligned with India's push for indigenisation and self-reliance in the sector

Key highlights of the development include:

- Indian Air Force's Indigenisation and Substitution Cell (ISC), has approved Kore Digital Limited enabling the company to participate in defense supply and indigenisation projects using deeptech metal 3d printing.

- Approval is for manufacturing 3D printed metal, ceramic, and industrial plastic components specifically for defense applications under the ISC framework.

- Technical development supported by facilities at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, leveraging its equipment and testing infrastructure.

- Recognized under the manufacturer category, enabling participation in indigenous defense component development and substitution programs.

- Approval valid until March 2031, providing long-term eligibility for defense procurement opportunities.

Management Commentary:

Commenting on the development, Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited, said, "This approval represents an important step in Kore Digital's journey as we expand our capabilities in advanced manufacturing and defense-focused deeptech. Our recent engagement with the Indian Air Force, including a visit to the Base Repair Depots at Kanpur, Chandigarh and Nashik and Jodhpur Air Force Station to understand real operational challenges, has provided valuable insights into the requirements of modern defense operations. With our growing expertise in the development of 3D printed metallic, ceramic, and industrial plastic components, we are well positioned to support defense applications through innovative and efficient solutions. We believe this development opens meaningful opportunities for Kore Digital to contribute to India's defense indigenisation and technology advancement initiatives."

About Kore Digital Limited

Established in 2009, Kore Digital Limited has emerged as a significant contributor to Maharashtra's telecom infrastructure landscape. The company focuses on the deployment and upkeep of telecom towers, poles and large-scale optical fiber networks.

Holding authorization from the Department of Telecommunications, Kore Digital offers advanced communication infrastructure and generates additional revenue by leasing or selling assets like dark fiber and tower space to broadband and telecom providers. It also delivers end-to-end maintenance solutions to support uninterrupted network operations.

In FY25, Kore Digital Limited Consolidated Revenue from Operations of ₹ 327.74 Cr, achieved an EBITDA of ₹ 47.55 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹ 31.70 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)