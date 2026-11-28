NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28: The Korea India Business Conference, jointly organised by the United Diplomatic Council (UDC) and the India-Korea Business & Innovation Corridor (IKBIC) at Taj Connemara, Chennai, marked a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations with the inauguration of the Korea India Trade Council (KITC) Chennai office and the appointment of Ms. Ishwarya Shankaralingam as Honorary Trade Commissioner.

The conference witnessed the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Praveen Chakravarty, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Mr. JCD Prabhakar, and Dr. Miran Kim, Director, Invest Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, alongside diplomatic representatives, senior officials, academicians and industry leaders.

The programme featured addresses by Mr. Wali Kashvi, Vice President, UDC; Dr. Nadeem, President, IKBIC; Ms. Ishwarya Shankaralingam, Honorary Trade Commissioner, KITC; and Dr. Asif Iqbal, President, UDC and Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO).

While major Korean corporations such as Hyundai, Samsung, Hyundai Mobis, Doosan and Lotte have established a significant presence in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, a considerable gap remains in structured bilateral engagement among MSMEs, startups, universities and research institutions. Smaller enterprises often lack access to international business networks, technology partners, investment opportunities and institutional support required to enter each other's markets.

The establishment of the KITC Chennai office specifically seeks to address this gap by complementing existing institutional mechanisms and creating a dedicated platform for business matchmaking, market entry support, technology transfers, joint ventures and investment facilitation. The Council will connect emerging enterprises with incubators, accelerators, investors and innovation networks across both countries.

Academic and research collaborations will form an integral part of the Council's mandate, facilitating university partnerships, student and faculty exchanges, joint research programmes and skill development. Particular emphasis will be placed on bridging the gap between academia and industry, supporting research commercialisation and enabling MSMEs to access advanced technologies and research capabilities without necessarily investing in independent research infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Ishwarya Shankaralingam said, "We intend to begin where the heart of every economy lies - its MSMEs. By connecting Indian and Korean enterprises, facilitating technology transfers, encouraging joint ventures and enabling access to international markets, we can strengthen our industrial ecosystem while creating greater opportunities."

Dr. Miran Kim's participation highlighted the potential for direct regional economic cooperation between Tamil Nadu and Gyeongnam, particularly in advanced manufacturing, automotive engineering, aerospace, shipbuilding, robotics and emerging technologies.

The Chennai conference builds upon UDC's delegation to South Korea in October 2026, organised in partnership with IKBIC, which focused on startup diplomacy, technology, culture and innovation. As a continuation of this engagement, KITC announced plans for multiple business, academic and research delegations in 2027, led from Chennai by Ms. Ishwarya, facilitating two-way investments and institutional partnerships between India and South Korea.

Earlier in the day, the Korean delegation visited Sri Sri Holistic in Kilpauk, Chennai, as part of its local institutional and business engagements. The conference concluded with a networking dinner, enabling delegates and industry representatives to explore potential partnerships.

The establishment of the KITC Chennai office marks a new chapter in India-Korea economic diplomacy, moving beyond conventional corporate engagements towards an inclusive, knowledge-driven economic corridor where smaller enterprises, startups, students, researchers and innovators can actively participate in bilateral economic growth.

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