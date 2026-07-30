Kotak Securities Earns Great Place to Work® Certification and Recognition Among India's Best Workplaces™ in Investments 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Kotak Securities Ltd., a full-service stockbroking firm, has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification™ by Great Place to Work® Institute India for its retail entity for the second consecutive year. The company has also been recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ in Investments 2026 by Great Place to Work® India.

These accolades underscore Kotak Securities' commitment to building a high-trust, people-centric workplace that prioritizes employee wellbeing, inclusion, collaboration, and growth.

The recognition follows a rigorous assessment process that combines employee feedback with an evaluation of workplace practices and culture. The results reflect the strong levels of trust, engagement, and belonging experienced by employees across the organization.

Commenting on the achievement, Hitain Sharma, Head of Human Resources, Kotak Securities, said, "Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification for the second consecutive year and being recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ in Investments 2026 reflects the strong culture we have built together. It is a testament to the trust, commitment, and shared values that define our workplace. Guided by employee feedback, we remain committed to fostering an environment where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow."

As Kotak Securities evolves, it continues to invest in initiatives that support employee wellbeing, learning and development, and offer an inclusive workplace experience where employees can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and grow alongside the organization.

About Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is a full-service stock broking firm catering to traders and investors across all segments of the capital market. Supported by a strong research team, robust digital trading platform, large branch network & franchisee base, and referral coordinators spread across India, the company processes lakhs of secondary market trades every day. As of 30 June 2026, Kotak Securities has a registered office, 148 branches, 1,297 authorised persons across 344 cities, serving a client base of over 67 lakh customers, nationwide. The platform offers investment options across equities, derivatives, commodities, currencies, depository services, and third-party products such as mutual funds and insurance.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations worldwide create exceptional workplaces. Its recognition programmes are the gold standard for workplace excellence, inspiring organisations to attract and retain top talent while unlocking the full potential of their employees. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide to define what makes a great workplace. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with actionable feedback and insights to continuously improve workplace experiences.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Kotak Securities Limited: CIN: U99999MH1994PLC134051, SEBI Registration No. INZ000200137 (Member of NSE, BSE, MSE, MCX & NCDEX), AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor. AMFI ARN: 0164, Date of Registration: July 07, 2002, Current validity of AMFI ARN - July 23, 2027, PMS INP000000258 and Research Analyst INH000000586. NSDL/CDSL: IN-DP-629-2021.

Compliance Officer Details: Mr. Hiren Thakkar. Call: 022 - 4285 8484, or Email: ks.compliance@kotak.com.

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Please read the SEBI prescribed Combined Risk Disclosure Document prior to investing. Brokerage will not exceed SEBI prescribed limit. For compliance T & C and disclaimers, visit https://www.kotaksecurities.com/disclaimer/. All the offers related to MTF are subject to provisions under SEBI circular CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017.

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