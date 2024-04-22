KPI Partners Honored Among 'America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024' by Financial Times

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22: KPI Partners proudly announces its inclusion in the list of America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 by Financial Times and Statista, a list that comprises the top 500 companies in America that have the highest growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. This accolade establishes KPI Partners' exceptional performance and unwavering growth, determined by significant revenue growth in recent times.

About the America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 Rankings

The 2024 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies was started in 2019, and since then every year 500 companies have been chosen to feature in their annual rankings. The 2024 ranking was created based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 companies that were eligible were invited to register after they met a varied number of criteria.

Research Phase: All the applicants were then examined and their revenue data was closely studied.

Evaluation Phase: The CAGR of the applicants was calculated based on their revenue figures

Ranking: The top ranked 500 companies were chosen on the basis of various criteria, with the minimum growth rate to be included was 9%.

Being recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024, is a great honor for KPI Partners. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to the growth of the organization and its employees.

KPI Partners' CEO, Kusal Swarnakar, conveyed profound pride in the company's latest achievement, stating, "At KPI Partners, our success is deeply rooted in our unwavering commitment to adaptability and innovation. We harness advanced technologies to craft solutions that unleash the true potential of our businesses, propelling growth, and advancement. Our inclusion among America's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 is a resounding testament to this ethos."

About KPI Partners

Founded in 2006, KPI Partners is a California-headquartered global trusted strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions focused on helping organizations solve their most complex and interesting business challenges. We are serving Fortune 500 companies in high-tech, retail, CPG, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and life sciences. We have offices in Silicon Valley in California (HQ), Boston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

