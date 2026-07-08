KRBL Ltd. Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026 in London

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 7: KRBL Limited, a global leader in the food industry and the parent company of the World's No.1 basmati rice brand, proudly announces that it has been conferred with two prestigious honours at the Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026, held on 5 June 2026 at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London.

Representing KRBL Ltd at this landmark event was Mr Akshay Gupta, Head - Bulk Exports, who received the awards on behalf of the company. KRBL Ltd was recognised with the Global Leading Brand Award, honouring its outstanding market presence and leadership, as well as the Global Iconic Brand Award, conferred upon its flagship brand, India Gate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Akshay Gupta, Head - Bulk Exports said, "We are truly honoured to receive the awards for India Gate here at the House of Lords in London. These awards represent much more than business success. They reflect the trust of millions of consumers, the dedication of our employees, and the hard work of thousands of farmers who form the foundation of our business. For more than 135 years, KRBL has remained committed to quality, authenticity, and innovation. Today, as we continue expanding our presence across global markets, our focus remains on building stronger brands, creating value-added food products, and taking India's rich food heritage to consumers around the world. We see this recognition as both a milestone and a responsibility to continue setting new benchmarks for global brand excellence."

The double recognition underscores KRBL's remarkable journey from a heritage-led Indian family business to a globally respected food enterprise, with a presence spanning over 90 countries. The awards stand as a testament to the company's long-standing commitment to quality, authenticity, innovation, and operational excellence- values that have guided KRBL since its inception.

The Global Iconic Brand Award conferred upon India Gate is a particular point of pride, reflecting the strength of the brand's emotional connect with consumers across generations and geographies. From households across India to kitchens around the world, India Gate has come to symbolise trust, purity, and the authentic taste of Basmati rice.

KRBL Ltd. is a public listed global leader in premium Basmati rice and other consumer food products. KRBL's products are enjoyed daily by consumers across 90+ countries and six continents. With 135 years of legacy rooted in quality and a commitment to innovation, the company is fully integrated from farm to plate--from seed development and contact farming to processing, aging, packaging and retail distribution--ensuring top-tier standards at each step.

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