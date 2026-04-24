Kreative and Co. enters Influencer Marketing with the Launch of KLICC, eyes on forming a Group of Companies

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 24: Kreative and Co. - one of India's leading brand acceleration and performance marketing firms, today announced the launch of KLICC, an international brand marketing company built to place India's most ambitious brands in the world's most powerful cultural moments through premium creator-led campaigns produced internationally.

KLICC operates as a dedicated network and IP of Kreative and Co., leveraging seven years of brand building expertise, 200+ brand relationships, and $100M+ in combined client revenue to deliver a category of marketing that has until now been largely inaccessible to Indian brands.

A New Category for India's Most Ambitious Brands

India's premium brand landscape has evolved significantly over the last decade. Products are world-class. Distribution is expanding internationally. Consumer aspiration is at an all-time high. Yet the content and campaigns produced by most Indian brands continue to reflect a domestic mindset at a time when the opportunity demands a global one.

KLICC was built to close that gap.

The company produces premium international brand campaigns through a carefully selected roster of creators, at the world's most influential cultural moments and locations. Brand films shot across continents. Creator content produced at fashion weeks, film festivals, grand prix circuits, music festivals, and art fairs. Campaigns that make brands feel present in the world's cultural imagination, not just visible on a feed.

What KLICC Delivers

KLICC offers four core services to its clients. Brand Films, cinematic long and short form productions shot at internationally compelling locations. Creator Content, premium campaigns produced by carefully selected creators across the world's most powerful cultural stages. Cultural Moment Activation, brand presence at the moments that define global culture including fashion weeks across New York, Milan, Paris, and London, Cannes Film Festival, Monaco Grand Prix, Wimbledon, Coachella, Tomorrowland, Art Basel, and Frieze. And UGC at International Scale, authentic creator content produced on location that performs and looks premium simultaneously.

Every KLICC campaign delivers 30 to 60 premium international content pieces, all rights owned entirely by the brand, across every platform and format, building a content library that works for 12 months from a single campaign.

The Vision

Karan Goyal, Founder of Kreative and Co. and KLICC, said:

"India's most ambitious brands have outgrown domestic marketing. They have world-class products, expanding international distribution, and consumers who expect them to show up everywhere. KLICC exists to make that happen. International brand marketing, produced at the world's biggest cultural moments, through creators who make brands feel inevitable. This is what we built KLICC to do."

About KLICC

KLICC is an international brand marketing company and a network and IP of Kreative and Co. The company produces premium brand campaigns internationally, through creators, at the world's most powerful cultural moments and locations. KLICC works exclusively with India's most ambitious brands across premium fashion and lifestyle, luxury labels, D2C category leaders, and heritage brands building global relevance.

About Kreative and Co.

Kreative and Co. is one of India's leading brand acceleration and performance marketing firms. Founded in 2019, the company operates across Mumbai and Dubai, serving 200+ brands across 8+ countries with $100M+ in combined client revenue. kreativee.com

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