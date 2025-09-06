Kriti Cooking Oils Unveils New Campaign & Packaging - Reinforcing 30+ Years of Legacy with the Message 'Quality bhi, Kifayat bhi'

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6: Kriti Cooking Oils, a trusted name in the edible oil segment with a legacy of over 30 years under Kriti Nutrients Ltd., today announced the launch of its new brand campaign and refreshed packaging. The campaign highlights the brand's core philosophy - "Quality bhi, Kifayat bhi" - aimed at reinforcing Kriti as the premium yet value-for-money choice for Indian households.

The new campaign theme, "Quality and Kifayat", redefines kifayat as "value-for-money" rather than "cheap," positioning Kriti Oils as a smarter, health-conscious choice for today's consumer. Backed by independent lab certifications, Kriti Soyabean Oil has been proven to consume upto 11% less oil compared to other packed cooking oils, ensuring healthier meals & delivering superior value at the same time.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

-Certified Performance: Kriti Soybean Oil absorb up to 11% less during cooking/frying, making Indian dishes healthier without compromising on taste.

-Health & Value: Reduced oil intake translates to better health for families, while competitive pricing ensures affordability.

-Premium Packaging: The brand has also unveiled refreshed, modern packaging to appeal to today's discerning consumer.

-Engaging Campaign Film: Built around storytelling with entertainment, the films communicates Kriti's promise in a light-hearted yet impactful way.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Prafull Anchaliya, CEO Kriti Nutrients said: "For over three decades, Kriti Cooking Oils has been part of Indian kitchens, built on trust, quality, and value. The new campaign is built around humorous situations, where we are reaffirming that consumers of Kriti Oils get Quality & Kifayat....both, in one product. The campaign 'Quality bhi, Kifayat bhi' reflects what Kriti Oils stands for - a perfect blend of health, taste, and value. We have developed 3 entertaining films - targeted at different set of consumers from traditional households to modern urban families to young Millenial couples - to re-infornce the core values of Kriti Oils in a very entertaining style"

To celebrate the 33rd Anniversary of Kriti Oils, the brand has also rolled-out a consumer promotion offering an attractive Laddle Spoon free with every Jar of Kriti Soybean Oil. Through this initiative, Kriti aims to strengthen its bond with homemakers, health-conscious families, and acknowledge their continued trust & patronage of the brand.

Besides Soybean, Kriti Cooking Oil range includes Refined Sunflower, Filtered GroundNut & Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil. With the new campaign and packaging, Kriti Cooking Oils is all set to reinforce its position as a trusted, premium-yet-affordable brand in the edible oils market.

