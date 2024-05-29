Krystal Integrated Services Ltd delivers its Best-Ever Financial Results for the FY 24; PAT up 45 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 49 crore

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL), a market leader in facility management services across India has reported its best-ever results in a financial year on the back of strong operational and financial performance for the Q4 and FY24 ended March 2024. Company has continued to better its business performance and profit margins over the years with focused growth strategies and business expansion plans. Company has recommended a dividend of 15%, Rs 1.50 per share on the face value of Rs 10 per share for the FY 2023-24.

Net profit of the company during FY24 reported a growth of 45.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 49 crore (PAT margin 4.8%) as against the net profit of Rs 33.8 crore in FY23. Company reported EBITDA of Rs 68.7 crore in FY24, rise of 37.8% as compared to EBITDA of Rs 49.8 crore in FY23. Total Revenue during FY24 was reported at Rs 1,026.8 crore, higher by 45.1% over previous fiscal's same period total income of Rs 707.6 crore.

KISL is One of India's leading integrated facilities management services (IFMS) companies, with a focus on healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways and metro infrastructure and retail sectors. It provides a comprehensive range of service offerings which include Integrated Facility Management, Staffing & Payroll Management, Private Security & Manned Guarding and Catering, providing a one-stop solution to its customer including government organisations. Company has reported a robust growth rates from FY21 to FY24 - Revenue CAGR of 29.6%, PAT CAGR of 71.7%.

Company has a strong business network with 41,061 on site employees, 28 branches, 369 customers and 2,487 locations served. Major revenue contributors in FY24 includes - Healthcare segment 29.06%, Education segment 20.13%, Airport, Railway and Metro Infrastructure - 5.4%

Commenting on the performance, Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, said, "I am pleased to share that the company has performed better than expectations, closing the fiscal year on a strong note. In FY24, our top line has grown 45.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,026.8 crore, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark for the first time. EBITDA and PAT increased 37.8% and 45.2% to Rs 68.7 crore and Rs 49.0 crore, respectively.

The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts. We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts. Concurrently, we are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio. Overall, we have entered the new fiscal year on an optimistic note and aim to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters. I would like to thank the entire team at Krystal and all our stakeholders for their continued support."

For Q4 ended FY24, company reported net profit of Rs 15.7 crore (PAT margin 5.4%) as against net profit of Rs 9.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 70.3%. Revenue for the Q4FY24 was reported at Rs 292.2 crore, higher by 52.0% over previous fiscal's same period income of Rs 192.2 crore. Company reported EBITDA (Excluding other income) of Rs 18.8 crore in Q4 FY24, rise of 97.7% as compared to Rs 9.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

KISL (BSE: 544149; NSE: KRYSTAL), one of India's leading integrated facilities management services companies, specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration--including state government entities, municipal bodies, and other government offices--airports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail. The company offers a comprehensive range of integrated facility management services across these varied sectors. Additionally, KISL provides staffing solutions and payroll management, private security and manned guarding services, and catering services.

