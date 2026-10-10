Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones Offer Hybrid ANC, Deep Bass, 40mm Drivers and 50-Hour Battery Life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Kyptec LifeStyle®, an Indian consumer audio brand operating under BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd., part of the B.B. Group of Companies, continues to strengthen its presence in India's personal audio market through Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones. Designed for consumers who enjoy powerful bass, immersive entertainment and comfortable wireless listening, these over ear headphones combine Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, large 40mm audio drivers, four built in microphones, low latency connectivity and up to 50 hours of advertised battery performance.

Music, films and gaming have become an important part of everyday digital entertainment, influencing how consumers select personal audio products. Buyers exploring Bluetooth headphones increasingly consider sound reproduction, bass performance, noise cancellation, wireless connectivity and long battery endurance. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones bring these features together in a lightweight design suited to music enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, mobile gamers and individuals who prefer an immersive over ear listening experience.

With listeners paying greater attention to audio quality and comfort, Kyptec LifeStyle® continues to focus on products that combine practical technology with contemporary styling. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones reflect this approach through their entertainment focused sound characteristics, noise reduction capabilities and extended playback performance, offering consumers a versatile audio solution for personal listening, communication and daily travel.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for Immersive Music and Entertainment

Background noise can interrupt music, films and other forms of entertainment, particularly when listening in shared environments, public transportation or busy households. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones incorporate Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology designed to reduce selected external sounds and support a more focused listening experience.

For consumers considering noise cancelling headphones, the ability to enjoy music and entertainment with fewer surrounding distractions can be an important purchase consideration. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones combine Hybrid ANC technology with an over ear design, making them suitable for listeners who prefer a more enclosed audio experience while enjoying their favourite entertainment.

Hybrid ANC uses feedforward and feedback microphone arrangements to detect environmental sound and generate an opposing audio signal that helps reduce certain unwanted frequencies. This technology works alongside passive noise isolation provided by the headphone design. Its effectiveness depends on factors such as surrounding noise, frequency characteristics and the fit of the ear cushions.

Whether enjoying a favourite playlist, watching a film during travel or following spoken content at home, Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones are designed to help listeners concentrate on their audio without being continuously distracted by suitable background sounds. The technology adds everyday convenience while supporting the product's broader emphasis on entertainment and personal listening comfort.

Powerful 40mm Audio Drivers for Deep Bass and Rich Sound Reproduction

Sound quality is a major consideration for consumers who regularly listen to music, stream films or enjoy gaming. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones feature large 40mm audio drivers designed to deliver premium bass reproduction, clear vocals and an engaging listening experience across different types of digital content.

The headphones place particular emphasis on deep bass performance, making them relevant for listeners who enjoy energetic music, strong rhythm sections and impactful low frequency sound. From contemporary pop and electronic music to hip hop, Bollywood soundtracks and cinematic entertainment, Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones are positioned to provide an immersive listening experience with an emphasis on bass and overall audio engagement.

Consumers comparing over ear headphones often consider how effectively a product reproduces vocals, instruments, background effects and low frequency sounds. While driver diameter alone does not determine overall audio quality, the 40mm driver configuration provides a foundation for the sound characteristics of Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones. The combination of larger drivers, Hybrid ANC and comfortable over ear construction is intended to make extended entertainment sessions more enjoyable.

For music enthusiasts seeking deep bass headphones, the experience involves more than loudness. Comfortable listening, controlled volume, vocal clarity and the ability to appreciate different elements of a recording are equally important. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones bring these considerations together through their sound focused design and wireless convenience.

Low Latency Audio for Gaming, Movies and Video Entertainment

Audio timing plays an important role when watching films, streaming videos or playing games. A noticeable delay between an on screen event and its corresponding sound can affect the overall experience, particularly during fast moving entertainment.

Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones incorporate low latency functionality intended to reduce delays between compatible video content and audio playback. This feature is relevant for consumers who enjoy mobile gaming, action films, online videos and other entertainment where closer coordination between picture and sound contributes to the listening experience.

For buyers researching wireless gaming headphones, sound reproduction and latency performance are both important considerations. The combination of 40mm audio drivers, premium bass characteristics and low latency connectivity makes Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones relevant for casual gaming and multimedia entertainment.

Actual latency depends on the connected device, application, wireless conditions and supported operating modes. The headphones are designed to provide a versatile entertainment experience without limiting their use to gaming alone, allowing consumers to move between music, films, online communication and everyday listening.

Four Built In Microphones for Clear Calling and Communication

Although entertainment is a major focus of Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones, voice communication remains an important requirement for modern wireless audio products. The headphones feature a quad microphone configuration intended to support voice pickup during telephone calls, online discussions and everyday digital communication.

The four built in microphones complement the listening features of the headphones, allowing consumers to switch between entertainment and communication without changing audio devices. This flexibility is useful for students attending online classes, professionals participating in virtual meetings and individuals who regularly communicate through their smartphones or laptops.

Consumers selecting Bluetooth headphones with mic capabilities often consider call clarity alongside sound quality, comfort and battery performance. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones combine multiple microphones with their wireless audio functionality, supporting a practical balance between entertainment and communication.

Actual call performance depends on surrounding noise, wireless connectivity, microphone positioning and network conditions. Nevertheless, the quad microphone arrangement provides a useful feature for listeners who want headphones capable of supporting both recreational and routine communication needs.

Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life for Extended Listening

Battery endurance is an important factor for consumers who regularly listen to music, watch entertainment or use wireless audio while travelling. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones offer up to 50 hours of advertised playback, helping reduce the need for frequent charging during everyday use.

The product also features an approximately two hour charging time, allowing users to recharge between entertainment sessions, work activities and travel plans. Extended battery performance can be particularly valuable during long journeys, weekend activities and periods when convenient charging access is limited.

For listeners seeking headphones with long battery life, the ability to combine extended playback with immersive sound, Hybrid ANC and wireless connectivity offers everyday convenience. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones bring these capabilities together, making them relevant for individuals who regularly enjoy music, films and gaming over longer periods.

Actual battery endurance varies according to listening volume, ANC settings, calling activity and operating conditions. The advertised duration represents the product's stated maximum under suitable usage conditions rather than a guaranteed listening time in every environment.

Comfortable Over Ear Design and Convenient Wireless Connectivity

Comfort remains an important part of the listening experience, especially for consumers who wear headphones during extended entertainment sessions. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones feature a lightweight over ear design intended to provide comfortable wear while supporting immersive personal audio.

Their construction offers an alternative to compact in ear listening devices for consumers who prefer larger ear cushions and an enclosed headphone design. The headphones are suitable for everyday activities such as listening to music at home, watching films, using a laptop or carrying personal audio during travel.

Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones support connectivity with compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth enabled devices, with an advertised transmission range of up to 10 metres under suitable conditions. An auxiliary cable is also supplied, providing an additional wired connection option for compatible audio equipment.

As consumers increasingly use their audio devices across multiple activities, the combination of wireless freedom, portable construction, over ear comfort and versatile connectivity contributes to the product's everyday practicality. Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Wireless Headphones are designed for individuals who value entertainment quality without sacrificing convenience.

Strengthening the Kyptec LifeStyle® Wireless Audio Portfolio

Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Headphones form an important part of the brand's established personal audio portfolio, which includes additional Bluetooth headphones and true wireless earbuds addressing different listening preferences. The product has a particular emphasis on premium bass, immersive entertainment, Hybrid ANC, low latency functionality and extended playback performance.

Under the leadership of Nitin Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sweta Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CMO, Kyptec LifeStyle® continues to build its identity around contemporary audio technology, product functionality, consumer preferences and long term business development. Supported by BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. and the wider B.B. Group of Companies, the brand remains focused on strengthening its presence in India's competitive consumer electronics market.

Through Kyptec LifeStyle® 630 Bluetooth Headphones, the company reinforces its commitment to offering practical audio technology for different lifestyles. The model reflects the brand's understanding that modern consumers expect their headphones to support music, entertainment, communication and everyday convenience while delivering a comfortable and engaging listening experience.

About Kyptec LifeStyle®

Kyptec LifeStyle® is an Indian consumer audio brand operating under BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the B.B. Group of Companies, headquartered in New Delhi, India. Co-founded by Nitin Aggarwal and Sweta Aggarwal, the brand offers a portfolio of wireless headphones, Bluetooth earphones and true wireless earbuds incorporating ANC, Hybrid ANC, ENC, low latency connectivity and extended battery performance. Kyptec LifeStyle® focuses on combining contemporary design, functional technology and accessible premium audio experiences for modern consumers.

CONTACT US

Kyptec LifeStyle®

C/o BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

(A Unit of B.B. Group of Companies)

C-79, Upper Ground Floor, DDA Sheds,

Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase 1, New Delhi 110020, India

Email: support@kyptec-lifestyle.com

Mobile / WhatsApp: +91-9319255113

Official Website: www.kyptec-lifestyle.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)