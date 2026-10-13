Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Bring Premium Sound, Deep Bass and 35 Hour Battery Life to Affordable Wireless Audio

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Kyptec LifeStyle®, an Indian consumer audio brand operating under BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd., part of the B.B. Group of Companies, continues to strengthen its presence in India's personal audio market through Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones. Designed for consumers who want effective noise cancellation, powerful sound, comfortable listening and reliable battery performance without spending excessively on personal audio, these wireless headphones combine Active Noise Cancellation, 40mm audio drivers, three built in microphones, low latency functionality and up to 35 hours of advertised playtime.

As music, online communication, digital entertainment and mobile connectivity become increasingly important in everyday life, consumers expect headphones that can support several activities without compromising convenience. Buyers exploring Bluetooth headphones often consider sound quality, noise reduction, microphone performance, battery endurance and overall value before making a purchase. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones bring these features together in a lightweight over ear design intended for music enthusiasts, students, working professionals, commuters and everyday listeners.

With consumers becoming more conscious of both functionality and affordability, Kyptec LifeStyle® continues to focus on providing practical audio technology within an accessible product range. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones reflect this approach by combining modern wireless features, premium bass reproduction and everyday listening comfort in a product that addresses the requirements of consumers seeking a balance between performance and price.

Active Noise Cancellation for Comfortable Everyday Listening

Background noise can make it difficult to enjoy music, follow conversations or concentrate on spoken content, particularly when listening in busy households, offices, public transportation and shared spaces. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones incorporate Active Noise Cancellation technology designed to reduce selected external sounds and create a more focused personal listening experience.

For consumers considering noise cancelling headphones, the ability to manage surrounding distractions while maintaining sound quality is an important consideration. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones combine ANC functionality with an over ear design, providing a practical listening option for individuals who prefer greater sound isolation and comfortable everyday wear.

Active Noise Cancellation works by detecting external sounds through microphones and generating an opposing audio signal to reduce certain unwanted frequencies. Unlike passive noise isolation, which depends primarily on the headphone's physical construction and ear cushion seal, ANC electronically manages selected background noise. Its effectiveness varies according to the surrounding environment, noise frequency and headphone fit.

Whether listening to music during a commute, following an audiobook at home or watching entertainment in a shared environment, Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones are designed to help reduce distractions. The technology adds convenience for consumers seeking wireless audio devices that support more enjoyable listening during routine daily activities.

Powerful 40mm Audio Drivers for Premium Deep Bass and Rich Sound

Sound reproduction remains one of the most important factors influencing the selection of personal audio products. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones incorporate large 40mm audio drivers designed to deliver premium deep bass, clear vocals and engaging sound across different music genres and entertainment applications.

The driver configuration supports listeners who enjoy energetic music, strong rhythmic elements and impactful low frequency reproduction. From Bollywood music and contemporary pop to electronic tracks, podcasts and cinematic entertainment, Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones are positioned to provide an immersive audio experience while maintaining the convenience of wireless connectivity.

Consumers comparing over ear headphones often consider the overall balance between bass performance, vocal presentation, listening comfort and sound reproduction. Although driver diameter alone does not determine complete audio quality, the 40mm configuration is an important element of the product's sound design. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones combine these drivers with ANC technology and comfortable construction to support enjoyable listening across different types of content.

For individuals seeking bass headphones for everyday entertainment, the listening experience involves more than volume alone. The ability to appreciate musical detail, hear spoken content clearly and enjoy longer listening sessions contributes to the overall value of personal audio equipment. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones bring these considerations together through their sound focused design and practical wireless functionality.

Three Built In Microphones for Clear Calling and Communication

Wireless headphones are increasingly used for professional communication, online learning, personal conversations and everyday telephone calls. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones incorporate a triple microphone configuration intended to support voice pickup and calling clarity across different everyday environments.

The three built in microphones complement the product's sound reproduction and noise reduction capabilities, allowing users to switch between music, phone calls and online communication without requiring a separate audio accessory. This versatility is useful for students attending virtual classes, professionals participating in online meetings and individuals who regularly make hands free calls while managing daily activities.

For consumers researching Bluetooth headphones with mic functionality, voice clarity remains an important factor alongside comfort, wireless connectivity and battery performance. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones combine their microphone arrangement with convenient wireless operation, making them relevant for listeners who want a single audio product for entertainment and communication.

Actual call performance depends on surrounding noise, microphone positioning, network conditions and the communication application being used. Nevertheless, the triple microphone configuration provides an important feature for consumers seeking practical everyday calling capabilities alongside music playback.

Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life for Extended Wireless Listening

Battery endurance plays an important role in the convenience of modern personal audio devices. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones offer up to 35 hours of advertised playtime, helping consumers enjoy music, communication and entertainment without the need for frequent charging during routine usage.

The product also features an approximately 2.5 hour charging time, allowing users to replenish the battery between work activities, travel plans and entertainment sessions. Extended playback can be particularly useful for commuters, students and working professionals who regularly use wireless audio throughout the day.

Consumers looking for wireless headphones with long battery life often evaluate how easily a product fits into their daily routine. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones combine their advertised battery performance with Active Noise Cancellation, 40mm drivers and comfortable over ear construction, providing a practical balance between listening features and convenience.

Actual playback duration varies according to listening volume, ANC settings, calling activity and operating conditions. The stated battery performance represents the product's advertised maximum under suitable usage conditions rather than a guaranteed duration in every listening environment.

Low Latency Audio for Music, Movies and Gaming

Audio timing becomes particularly important when watching films, streaming videos or participating in interactive entertainment. Noticeable differences between on screen activity and corresponding sounds can affect the listening experience, especially during fast moving content and mobile gaming.

Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones incorporate low latency functionality intended to reduce the delay between compatible video content and audio playback. This feature supports consumers who frequently use their smartphones, tablets or laptops for entertainment and prefer closer coordination between picture and sound.

For individuals comparing wireless gaming headphones, the combination of audio timing, sound performance and wearing comfort can influence the overall experience. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones bring together low latency connectivity, premium bass characteristics and larger audio drivers, making them suitable for casual gaming, video streaming and multimedia entertainment.

Actual latency depends on the connected device, application, wireless conditions and supported operating modes. The headphones are designed to support different entertainment preferences rather than being limited to gaming alone.

Lightweight Over Ear Design and Convenient Connectivity

Comfort and portability remain important considerations for consumers who regularly wear headphones during extended listening sessions. Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Wireless Headphones feature a lightweight over ear design intended to provide comfortable listening while remaining convenient for daily use and travel.

Their construction offers an alternative to compact earbuds for consumers who prefer larger ear cushions and an enclosed audio experience. The headphones are suitable for everyday activities including listening to music at home, participating in online communication, watching films and carrying personal audio during commuting.

Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones support connectivity with compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth enabled devices, with an advertised wireless transmission range of up to 10 metres under suitable conditions. An auxiliary cable is also supplied, providing an additional wired connection option for compatible audio equipment.

As consumers increasingly use headphones across different daily activities, the combination of wireless convenience, portable construction, comfortable wearability and practical connectivity contributes to the product's everyday usability.

Strengthening the Kyptec LifeStyle® Wireless Audio Portfolio

Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Headphones form an important part of the brand's established personal audio portfolio, which includes additional wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds addressing different listening preferences. The model focuses on accessible ANC functionality, premium bass, triple microphone communication, low latency performance and extended playback for consumers seeking practical features at a competitive price.

Under the leadership of Nitin Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sweta Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CMO, Kyptec LifeStyle® continues to develop its identity around contemporary technology, consumer requirements, product functionality and long term business development. Supported by BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. and the wider B.B. Group of Companies, the brand remains focused on strengthening its presence in India's competitive consumer electronics market.

Through Kyptec LifeStyle® 650 Bluetooth Headphones, the company reinforces its commitment to making useful audio technology accessible to a wider range of consumers. The product reflects the brand's understanding that everyday listeners value clear communication, engaging sound, noise cancellation, comfortable design and dependable wireless performance when choosing personal audio products.

About Kyptec LifeStyle®

Kyptec LifeStyle® is an Indian consumer audio brand operating under BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the B.B. Group of Companies, headquartered in New Delhi, India. Co-founded by Nitin Aggarwal and Sweta Aggarwal, the brand offers a portfolio of wireless headphones, Bluetooth earphones and true wireless earbuds incorporating ANC, Hybrid ANC, ENC, low latency connectivity and extended battery performance. Kyptec LifeStyle® focuses on combining contemporary design, functional technology and accessible premium audio experiences for modern consumers.

CONTACT US

Kyptec LifeStyle®

C/o BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

(A Unit of B.B. Group of Companies)

C-79, Upper Ground Floor, DDA Sheds,

Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase 1, New Delhi 110020, India

Email: support@kyptec-lifestyle.com

Mobile / WhatsApp: +91-9319255113

Official Website: www.kyptec-lifestyle.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)