L'Oreal Paris Marks 29 Years at the Festival de Cannes with a Powerful India Line-Up Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: L'Oreal Paris, the world's No. 1 beauty brand, proudly returns as the Official Beauty Partner of the Festival de Cannes for the 29th consecutive year, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to celebrating women's empowerment, inclusivity and self-worth on one of the world's most iconic global stages. Held from 12th May to 23rd May 2026, this year's Festival once again brings together cinema, culture and beauty in a powerful tribute to female voices and representation worldwide. The world's leading beauty brand also presents the sixth edition of the L'Oreal Paris Lights on Women's Worth Award, with actress and L'Oreal Paris ambassador Gillian Anderson as the Juror.

Representing India at this year's Festival de Cannes are L'Oreal Paris ambassadors - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari each embodying a distinct expression of confidence, ambition and individuality. Together, they reflect the rising prominence of Indian talent on the international stage while reinforcing L'Oreal Paris' vision of championing women who inspire through both achievement and authenticity.

Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt is returning to Cannes in her role as Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for the second consecutive year. Speaking about her return to the Festival, Alia said, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes with L'Oreal Paris for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women's worth and empowerment."

This year, Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes presence adds a fresh layer to India's global story, reflecting a blend of aspiration, elegance, and confident self-expression that goes beyond cinema.

Speaking about her Cannes journey, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I am honoured to represent L'Oreal Paris at the Festival de Cannes. For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women's empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful. I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued and worthy and that message resonates deeply with me."

Further commenting on this year's participation, Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris India, said: "Twenty-nine years at Cannes has shown us how profoundly this stage can amplify voices that deserve to be heard globally. This year feels particularly meaningful with Indian creativity and beauty reflected on the world's most iconic red carpet is a testament to how far we've come together. For L'Oreal Paris, Cannes has never just been about glamour; it's about championing the women who are rewriting the rules of culture, cinema and beauty on their own terms"

As part of a strategic collaboration, L'Oreal Paris has partnered with the Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its "Beauty Partner" in India this year. Through this partnership, Nykaa is bringing the glamour of Cannes to the Indian consumers by offering exclusive access to iconic Cannes red carpet looks.

For L'Oreal Paris, the Cannes Film Festival is an iconic moment to bring together its global family of ambassadors and celebrate beauty and women's empowerment on one of the world's most prestigious stages; this year, the brand will be represented by newly announced global ambassador Charles Leclerc alongside a star-studded lineup including Gillian Anderson, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, Ariana Greenblatt, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Bebe Vio.

Throughout the Festival, L'Oreal Paris Global Make-Up Artist Harold James will continue to bring his vision for modern Cannes glamour, reinterpreting iconic beauty with his French touch on L'Oreal Paris makeup.

As L'Oreal Paris continues to champion its iconic belief that 'Because You're Worth It', this year's Cannes presence goes beyond beauty to celebrate individuality, ambition and the transformative power of women's stories on a global stage.

About L'Oreal Paris:

L'Oreal Paris, the world's #1 beauty brand, has more than 40 years of pioneering scientific research heritage, and offers a stringent selection of the most advanced beauty care with proven efficacy and safety to its consumers.

Beyond cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty to inspire every woman everywhere. In dialogue from the streets to its runways, myriad interpretations of Parisian beauty and femininity are reinvented every day.

"Because you're worth it." With this world-recognized slogan, and from the beginning, L'Oreal Paris has encouraged women to embrace their individuality and champion their self-worth. The brand has a rich legacy of empowering women and working with them to build a more inclusive world of tomorrow. This commitment is expressed through a host of local and international cause initiatives, another such initiative being the Stand Up - Against Street Harassment program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)