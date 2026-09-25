L'Oreal Paris to Host Le Defile at The Eiffel tower, Celebrating Sisterhood, Diversity and Inclusion

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: L'Oreal Paris will return to Paris Fashion Week with its iconic runway show, Le Defile L'Oreal Paris, on 28th September 2026 at Place Joffre set in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Now in its ninth edition, the annual showcase brings together leading global voices from fashion, beauty and entertainment to celebrate women's empowerment, sisterhood, diversity and inclusion.

- Returns for the 9th edition of Le Defile at the Eiffel Tower under the theme "Express Your Worth," featuring ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside an international line-up.

- The brand has teamed up with Amazon (online partner) and Lifestyle Stores (offline partner) to bring the Paris Fashion Week experience directly to Indian consumers.

- The event marks the debut of the new L'Oreal Paris Runway Matte Collection, featuring five bold shades of Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipsticks curated for Indian skin tones, timed perfectly for the festive season.

Since its debut in 2017, Le Defile has evolved into a global platform for L'Oreal Paris to champion its belief that every woman should have the confidence to express her individuality and recognise her worth. This year, the show will bring this message to life through the theme "Express Your Worth", celebrating women across generations, backgrounds and identities.

The ninth edition features an international line-up of L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Aishwarya's return to the Le Defile runway reflects the show's continued spirit of strength, individuality and confidence, while reinforcing L'Oreal Paris' long-standing commitment to empowering women to define beauty on their own terms.

Extending the celebration beyond Paris, L'Oreal Paris has partnered with Amazon in India as its online partner and Lifestyle Stores as its offline partner, bringing the beauty inspiration from Le Defile closer to Indian consumers. This year's event also marks the unveiling of the L'Oreal Paris Runway Matte Collection, featuring 5 bold new shades of Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, curated for Indian skin tones. From deep maroons and rich browns to statement reds and striking plums, the collection introduces - Audacious Red, Sweetheart, Spicy Blush, Love At First Sight, and Envious Plum. Taking centre stage in Paris, 423 Audacious Red will be worn by ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, making it the season's ultimate hero red.

Speaking about the significance of India's presence on this iconic platform, Pravallika Bommareddy, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris India, said, "Le Defile is a celebration of beauty, fashion and the diverse voices that shape culture today. India's presence on this global platform reflects the growing influence of Indian beauty and our evolving role in the international beauty conversation. Furthermore, through our collaboration with retail partners across online and offline channels, we are bringing that experience closer to Indian consumers and inviting them to discover and express beauty in their own way."

Siddharth Bhagat, Director - Amazon Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories, said, "We're thrilled to bring the essence of Parisian beauty to India with L'Oreal Paris' Runway Matte Collection, debuting at Paris Fashion Week. Featuring five bold new shades, thoughtfully curated for Indian skin tones, the collection will be available to customers across Bharat just in time for the festive season. For us, this is about bringing a global beauty moment closer to customers while celebrating the diversity of Indian women and giving every woman the freedom to find a shade that feels uniquely hers."

Mr. Devarajan Iyer, CEO & Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., said, "L'Oreal Paris has been a valued and long-standing partner of Lifestyle Stores, and this association marks another significant milestone in our enduring relationship. As the official retail partner for L'Oreal Paris Le Defile, we are delighted to extend this partnership through the exclusive launch of the Runway Matte collection at Lifestyle Stores. It reflects our shared commitment to bringing global fashion and beauty trends to the Indian consumer and creating experiences that are aspirational, accessible, and relevant to their evolving needs."

The runway will be brought to life by L'Oreal Paris' global beauty experts, with Harold James, Global Make-Up Artist, and Stephane Lancien, Global Hair Artist, and their teams creating the beauty and hair looks for the show. Laetitia Toupet, Global Brand President, L'Oreal Paris, will also be part of the event.

In India, L'Oreal Paris, in partnership with Amazon, will host its first-ever masterclass in Mumbai this October, offering creators and consumers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of Le Defile. The experience will bring them closer to the artistry behind runway beauty, from trend inspiration and backstage techniques to the final look, while spotlighting the five new Runway Matte shades.

With Le Defile, L'Oreal Paris continues to be a platform celebrating beauty in all its forms and a reminder that every woman is worth celebrating.

About L'Oreal Paris

L'Oreal Paris, the world's #1 beauty brand, has more than 40 years of pioneering scientific research heritage, and offers a stringent selection of the most advanced beauty care with proven efficacy and safety to its consumers.

Beyond cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty to inspire every woman everywhere.

"Because you're worth it." With this world-recognized slogan, and from the beginning, L'Oreal Paris has encouraged women to live their best lives according to their own rules and desires. The brand has a rich legacy of empowering women and working with them to build a more inclusive world of tomorrow. This commitment is expressed through a host of local and international cause initiatives, another such initiative being the Stand Up - Against Street Harassment program.

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