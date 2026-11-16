L.T. Elevator Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs 71.4 Crore and PAT of Rs 10.3 Crore; EBITDA Margin Expands to 22.4%

H1 FY27 Results at a Glance

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: L.T. Elevator Limited (BSE: 544518), a leading provider of elevator solutions and automated parking systems, announces its consolidated results for H1 FY27 (half-year ended 30 September 2026). Revenue from operations was ₹71.42 crore and profit after tax (PAT) was ₹10.30 crore, up 52.3% and 59.6% respectively over H1 FY26. EBITDA was ₹15.97 crore at a margin of 22.4% (21.1% in H1 FY26).

Cash flow: The Company generated positive operating cash flow of ₹0.45 crore in H1 FY27, against an outflow of ₹3.79 crore in H1 FY26.

Strategic Updates

- DYPC adds a global edge: L.T. Elevator successfully completed the acquisition of DYPC Korea, a Korean MNC in rotary parking systems with 12 patents and presence in 8+ countries; about ₹30 Cr of FY27 revenue contribution expected.

- Ricardo widens the reach: The share swap with Ricardo Elevators, with its pan-India retail network and early exports to Australia and Malaysia, has been completed; the network is targeted to reach 40+ touchpoints by December 2026, backing home elevator bookings that have crossed ₹100 Cr annualised.

- New factory taking shape: The integrated manufacturing facility is under construction and progressing well, and is set to lift installed capacity by about 2.5�- while enabling in-house production of DYPC-designed parking systems.

Management Commentary

"H1 FY27 is the highest half-yearly topline in our history. The ﬁrst quarter was relatively sok because of the West Bengal elections, and to deliver this performance despite that, with positive cash flow partly on account of our acquisitions and their scale-up, shows how strong the underlying business has become. We carry strong momentum into the periods ahead and expect to keep growing at a rapid pace."

About L.T. Elevator Limited

Incorporated in 2008, L.T. Elevator Limited (BSE: 544518) is a leading East India-based manufacturer offering end-to-end elevator solutions (Passenger, Goods, Hospital, Home) and automated parking systems through its wholly-owned subsidiary LT ParkSmart. The Company has expanded into the D2C home elevator segment through Ricardo Elevators and, with the acquisition of DYPC Inc., holds proprietary international automated parking technology. With an ISO 14001:2015 certified plant in West Bengal and 21 offices across India, the Company serves real estate developers, hospitals, premium residential projects and government institutions on a turnkey Engineering + O & M basis.

Disclaimer: This document may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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