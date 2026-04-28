L & T Finance Records Highest Ever Consolidated Annual PAT of Rs. 3,003 Cr. (before effect of Labour Code Considered in Q3FY26) in FY26, up 14% YoY

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India has recorded highest ever consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3,003 Crore (before effect of Labour Code considered in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, up 14% Year-on-Year (YoY). The Company has posted a consolidated PAT of Rs. 807 Crore, up 27% YoY for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The retail book now stands at Rs. 1,19,508 Crore, up 26 % when compared with retail book for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Consolidated Book stands at Rs. 1,21,728 Crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Company has also recorded highest ever annual retail disbursements at Rs. 83,213 Crore, up 39% YoY and highest ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs. 24,107 Crore, up 62% for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Board recommends a dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Company accelerates technology deployment momentum to fully transform to an AI-enabled lender. After successfully executing its strategic plan Lakshya 2026, the Company announced its next 5-year strategic plan Lakshya 2031. As a part of its Lakshya 2031 strategy, the Company aims to balance resilient growth with consistent returns and truly transform into a Risk-first, Technology-first, Multi-product Retail Financier of Choice. The Company will be focusing on tech-enabled granular execution and will work towards consistently achieving a Book Growth of 20%+, maintaining Credit Cost of