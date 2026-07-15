L & T Finance Records Highest Ever Consolidated PAT of Rs. 902 Crore for The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), Up 29% Year-on-Year (YoY)

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India has recorded consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 902 Crore, up 29% Year-on-Year for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the quarter, LTF achieved a milestone of highest-ever consolidated book of Rs. 1,29,634 Crore, up 27% Year-on-Year. The retail book size during the quarter reached Rs. 1,27,535 Crore, up 28% YoY. The Company has recorded robust retail disbursement of Rs. 23,852 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 36% YoY. The Company has accelerated technology deployment to transform to an AI-native lender.

The Company's customer-facing PLANET app, which has emerged as a powerful digital channel for customers, crossed more than 2.5 Crore downloads as of June 30, 2026, comprising more than 20 Lakh customers on the Rural side. As of June 30, 2026, this channel has done collections of over Rs. 11,500 Crore while servicing over 14 Crore requests and has sourced loans of around Rs. 34,462 Crore. Additionally, the Company's Partner PLANET app continues to strengthen digital engagement with its dealer network. As of June 30, 2026, the platform has onboarded over 4,400 dealers, facilitated more than 51,000 logins, and enabled trade advance (TA) withdrawals of over Rs. 590 Crore.

Commenting on the financial results Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, LTF, said, "Q1FY27 was another quarter where we remained focused on disciplined execution amidst an evolving macroeconomic environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures and elevated borrowing costs. Despite these external factors, our diversified retail franchise continued to demonstrate resilience, delivering strong business momentum and healthy book growth in line with the goals of our Lakshya 31 strategic plan. Our consistent investments in technology, analytics and AI continue to be a key differentiator, both in terms of customer experience as well as credit outcomes. In our bid to transform into an AI-native organization, we are increasingly embedding our proprietary AI ecosystem across the entire lending stack from sourcing and underwriting through our in-house AI credit engine 'Project Cyclops' to portfolio monitoring through 'Project Nostradamus' and our expanding suite of in-house developed AI co-pilots and agents. These capabilities are enabling superior credit selection, improved customer experience, faster turnaround times and enhanced operating efficiencies, while strengthening the quality and sustainability of our growth.

The economy continues to exhibit resilience, supported by healthy government spending, improving infrastructure and sustained consumption trends. We are also pleased to note that our Rural Business Finance vertical has resumed its growth trajectory, with healthy business parameters across new customer acquisition, disbursement growth and collection efficiencies.

As we embark on the first full year of our Lakshya 31 journey, our focus remains on delivering consistent, profitable and high-quality growth. We will continue to invest in innovation, strengthen our distribution capabilities and enhance customer experience as we build a future-ready, AI-native financial institution that will be resilient across economic cycles."

Key Highlights:

Building a diversified retail franchise:

Rural Business Finance:

Book size up 22% YoY to Rs. 32,493 Crore vs. Rs. 26,616 Crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 6,961 Crore vs. Rs. 5,618 Crore, up 24% YoY.

Farmer Finance:

Book size up 11% YoY to Rs. 17,514 Crore vs. Rs. 15,756 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 2,453 Crore vs. Rs. 2,200 Crore, up 11% YoY.

Two-wheeler Finance:

Book size up 22% YoY to Rs. 15,068 Crore vs. Rs. 12,331 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 3,006 Crore vs. Rs. 2,128 Crore, up 41% YoY.

Personal Loans:

Book size up 80% YoY to Rs. 16,917 Crore vs. Rs. 9,383 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 4,380 Crore vs. Rs. 1,942 Crore, up 126% YoY.

Housing Loans and Loan Against Property (LAP):

Book size up 20% YoY to Rs. 31,630 Crore in Q1FY27 vs. Rs. 26,464 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 3,401 Crore vs. Rs. 2,780 Crore, up 22% YoY.

SME Finance:

Book size up 28% YoY to Rs. 8,884 Crore in Q1FY27 vs. Rs. 6,964 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs.1,567 Crore vs. Rs. 1,273 Crore, up 23% YoY.

Gold Finance:

Book size up 182% YoY to Rs. 3,829 Crore in Q1FY27 vs. Rs. 1,360 Crore in Q1FY26. Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs. 1,928 Crore vs. Rs. 1,530 Crore, up 26% YoY.

About L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF)

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating -- by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S & P Global Ratings upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3". Fitch Ratings has affirmed LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, AI-native Retail financial services institution as part of the Lakshya 2031 strategic plan. The Company has over 2.9 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

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