Ladies Who Lead Celebrates International Women's Day 2026 with 'Give to Gain' Leadership Series

New Delhi [India], March 9: Celebrating the spirit of International Women's Day 2026, Ladies Who Lead (LWL), India's premier leadership and networking platform for women professionals, is hosting a series of high-impact, exclusive leadership conversations across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru under the theme "Give to Gain." The initiative is bringing together an influential cross-section of leaders from business, entrepreneurship, and public life in curated high-trust conversations, reiterating the importance of knowledge-sharing, mentorship, and collective progress in shaping the future of women's leadership in India.

These member-exclusive conversations features a distinguished line-up of leaders shaping India's economic and institutional landscape, including D. Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India; Shefali Goradia, Chairperson of Deloitte South Asia; Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at HP India; Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life; Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India; and Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Through candid discussions and personal reflections, the leaders highlight insights on navigating complex leadership journeys, building resilient organisations, and the importance of women supporting and mentoring one another.

Anchored around the theme "Give to Gain," the series emphasises the power of women leaders paying their knowledge and experiences forward. The conversations explore how mentorship, access to networks, and community-led learning can unlock opportunities for the next generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs.

"'Give to Gain' reflects the spirit of what our community stands for. When women leaders openly share their journeys, insights, and networks, they create pathways for many more women to step into leadership with confidence. At Ladies Who Lead, our goal is to build spaces where these conversations happen with honesty, generosity, and purpose. The collective power of women lifting each other up is what truly moves the needle," said Aabha Bakaya, Founder of Ladies Who Lead.

Founded by Aabha Bakaya in 2021, Ladies Who Lead, today, is one of India's most influential platforms for women professionals and entrepreneurs, creating high-trust rooms for dialogue between women leaders and corporate changemakers. Through curated leadership dialogues, mentorship sessions, and community-driven learning experiences, LWL continues to strengthen a growing ecosystem where women can connect, collaborate, and accelerate their professional journeys.

As the community continues to expand its footprint, including its recent international chapter launch in Dubai, Ladies Who Lead is building an exclusive global network of women leaders committed to sharing knowledge, opening doors, and enabling each other to succeed. By bringing together leaders across sectors and industries, the platform continues to play a meaningful role in advancing conversations around women's leadership and building a stronger, more connected professional community.

About Ladies Who Lead

Ladies Who Lead (LWL) is a premium, members-only leadership and networking platform committed to empowering women professionals across India. Founded in 2021 by veteran business journalist Aabha Bakaya and business leader Aditya Ghosh, LWL brings together a diverse community of over 1,500 women leaders across 50+ industries. With curated events, high-intent networking, mentorship, and a robust digital platform, LWL enables women to connect, collaborate, and grow. The platform's vision is to see more women in leadership roles and to create an ecosystem where women can lead boldly, drive impact, and inspire change.

For more information, please visit www.ladieswholead.in.

