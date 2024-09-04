Lakhpati Kisan Initiative making a sustainable difference in the heartlands of India

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: In the rural heartlands of India, where agriculture remains the backbone of livelihood, farmers have long faced challenges such as climate change, price volatility, and low incomes. These challenges have significantly threatened their productivity and sustainability. In response, the Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives (CInI), an associate of Tata Trusts, launched the transformative Lakhpati Kisan Programme in 2015. Sowdamini Bhat, CEO LoanXpress.com said, "This ambitious programme is designed to uplift rural communities in Central India by integrating best agricultural practices through technology-led changes, including sustainable energy solutions such as solar pumps, insect traps, cold storages, drip with mulching. The initiative aims to support small & marginal farmers to diversify livelihoods across multiple income sources, ultimately doubling or even tripling returns compared to a baseline year."

The Lakhpati Kisan Programme provides a holistic approach ensuring farmers' security by enhancing social resilience to climate change, reducing migration & household's dependency on a single revenue stream by promoting year-round production, thereby ensuring a sustained increase in income & improving the overall quality of life. Environmentally, the initiative emphasizes better soil health, increased water use efficiency, and reduced fossil fuel dependency, thereby leveraging clean energy for all livelihood activities.

Spearheaded by women, this community-led initiative is deeply rooted in robust grassroots implementation. It operates within an incubation ecosystem where Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) lead the way, driving positive market growth and offering paid services to their members.

By December 2023, the Lakhpati Kisan Programme had made a significant impact on nearly 110,000 families. Till date, over 49000 families have achieved annual income exceeding INR 1,00,000 in an irreversible manner. The programme has also facilitated the creation of over 2,540 irrigation structures, brought 15,000 acres under irrigation, and ensured year-round agricultural water supply for 40,000 households through technological adoption.

The Lakhpati Kisan Programme stands out for its unique approach promoting sustainability through strong Community-Based Organizations and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders, including government bodies, private entities, technology partners, financial institutions, and market players. This collaborative effort continues to pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for India's farmer & rural communities.

