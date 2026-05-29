Lakshya Powertech Limited Announces H2 FY26 and FY26 Results

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29: Lakshya Powertech Limited, an engineering and infrastructure solutions provider, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

The Company delivered a steady performance during the period, supported by consistent execution across ongoing projects, improving order inflows, and a focus on operational efficiency. Growth was driven by strong demand in power and infrastructure segments, along with disciplined cost management and project delivery capabilities.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY26

- Total Income: ₹9,169.08 Lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹952.51 Lakhs

- Net Profit: ₹327.67 Lakhs

FY26

- Total Income: ₹18,079.68 Lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹2,090.00 Lakhs

- Net Profit: ₹1,013.90 Lakhs

Recent Highlights - FY26

- Expanded international footprint through incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary "Lakshya Powertech Contracting L.L.C." in Dubai, UAE, strengthening presence in Middle East energy and infrastructure markets.

- Received favorable Commercial Court order in dispute against Devi Engineering & Construction Limited, enhancing recovery visibility with ₹2.06 crore principal claim along with interest and legal costs.

- Secured ₹21.24 crore data center infrastructure order from Micron Electricals (India) Private Limited for installation and commissioning of underground diesel storage tanks.

- Awarded major ₹641.92 crore integrated O & M services contract from Vedanta Limited, providing strong long-term revenue visibility and operational stability in the oil & gas segment.

- Received additional orders worth ₹2.52 crore from Powerica Limited and NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, further strengthening presence in power infrastructure and data center projects.

Management's Comment

Commenting on the performance, Management stated:

"FY26 marked a strong growth phase for Lakshya Powertech Limited, as the Company strengthened its presence across oil & gas, power infrastructure, and industrial services through improved execution capabilities, strategic order wins, and expanding client relationships. H2 FY26 reflected stronger operational momentum supported by efficient project execution and increasing participation in large-scale infrastructure projects.

During the year, the Company secured several key orders, including a major ₹641.92 crore integrated O & M services contract from Vedanta Limited, providing strong long-term revenue visibility. Lakshya Powertech also strengthened its presence in the data center infrastructure segment through multiple project wins and expanded its international footprint with the incorporation of Lakshya Powertech Contracting L.L.C. in Dubai, UAE.

Entering FY27, the Company remains optimistic about sustained growth supported by a healthy order book, improving execution scale, growing opportunities across core sectors, and a strong operational foundation for long-term business expansion."

About Lakshya Powertech Limited

Lakshya Powertech Limited operates in the engineering and infrastructure space, providing services across power, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The Company focuses on delivering efficient and reliable solutions while strengthening its execution capabilities and expanding its presence across markets.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further information, please contact Corporate Communication Advisor

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Pooja Gandhi

EquiBridgex Advisors Private Limited

Email: info@equibridgex.com

Website: www.equibridgex.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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