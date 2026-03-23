Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 23: Entrepreneurs and business leaders across South Asia are being urged to submit their applications soon for the prestigious Seed Transformation Program offered by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, as the final deadline approaches on 1 May 2026.

The 10-month leadership program, delivered by the Stanford Seed initiative, is designed specifically for CEOs and founders of growth-stage companies seeking to scale their businesses, strengthen leadership capabilities, and drive long-term economic and social impact in emerging markets.

The Seed Transformation Program is designed for founders and senior leaders of established companies with annual revenues between USD 300,000 and USD 15 million (approximately INR 2.7 crore to INR 135 crore). Through a blend of in-person classroom sessions, online modules, practical workshops, and peer learning, participants gain access to proven business frameworks and tools developed at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

As part of the program, entrepreneurs continue to run their businesses while applying the lessons directly to real operational challenges. The curriculum focuses on strategic clarity, financial discipline, leadership development, and execution excellence. Participants also attend two intensive in-person learning weeks in Chennai, providing opportunities for collaboration with fellow entrepreneurs and guidance from Stanford faculty and experienced facilitators.

Since its launch, Stanford Seed has partnered with more than 1,500 entrepreneurs across Africa, South Asia and Indonesia. Alumni of the program have collectively secured over USD 2 billion in capital and contributed USD 1.7 billion in additional revenue to their local economies after completing the program.

Graduates receive a certificate from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and become members of the Seed Transformation Network, gaining long-term access to global peers, Stanford Seed resources, and continued learning opportunities.

"As the application deadline approaches, we encourage founders and CEOs across South Asia to apply for the Seed Transformation Program," said Harish Arnezath, Regional Director for South Asia at Stanford Seed. "Through the program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, entrepreneurs gain practical tools, global insights, and a strong peer network to help scale their businesses and create lasting impact."

To help prospective participants learn more, Stanford Seed is hosting in-person information sessions across multiple cities in South Asia during March and April, where founders can hear from alumni, meet the Seed team, and explore how the program can help scale their businesses.

With the application deadline set for 1 May 2026, entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply soon to secure their place in the upcoming cohort. To learn more, register for an information session, or apply, visit http://stanfordseed.co/IPR

About Stanford Seed

Stanford Seed is an initiative of Stanford Graduate School of Business that partners with entrepreneurs in emerging markets across Africa, Indonesia, and South Asia to build thriving enterprises that transform lives. Through world-class business training and ongoing support, Seed helps founders and CEOs increase revenues, create jobs, and positively impact their communities.

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