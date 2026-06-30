Lauritz Knudsen marks 50 GW of solar capacity enabled, reaffirming its role in the global clean energy transition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leading player in India's electrical and automation sector, today announced that its electrical and digital technologies have powered over 50 GW of solar capacity across India and global markets.

This milestone underscores Lauritz Knudsen's clear focus on enabling solar energy to move beyond capacity creation to meaningful, widespread access, reaching factories, farms, homes, and underserved communities, while supporting the scale required for national energy transition goals.

India's solar journey is no longer limited to large utility parks. It is increasingly visible at the last mile, powering irrigation through PM-KUSUM, enabling households under PM Surya Ghar, and extending reliable electricity access to communities beyond traditional grid reach.

The pace of this transformation has been rapid. India has steadily added solar capacity, with solar now accounting for nearly 55% of installed renewable energy capacity, surpassing 154 GW. This expansion spans two parallel tracks: large-scale utility projects that adds capacity to the grid reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and distributed deployments that deliver direct economic and social impact.

Lauritz Knudsen operates across three segments, which are Utility scale power plants, Commercial and Industries (C & I), and residentials, delivering advanced AC solutions, DC switchgear, Smart metering and cloud based remote monitoring solutions that ensure solar installations are safe, reliable, and built for long-term performance. This capability is rooted in over seven decades of experience in India's electrical infrastructure ecosystem. The company has supported more than 2,350 solar projects, partnered with over 350 EPCs and 300+ developers, and trained over 300 system integrators, building local capacity critical to sustaining the sector's growth.

Naresh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, said: "When a farmer moves away from diesel-based irrigation or a household gains dependable access to electricity, that is when the energy transition becomes real. The significance of the 50 GW milestone lies not just in scale, but in how widely its benefits are felt. Our focus has been to ensure that solar infrastructure is dependable, accessible, and built to serve every segment of society."

As India's solar ecosystem has expanded, so has its technical complexity. Higher capacities, evolving grid dynamics, and the growth of distributed generation models are driving the need for more advanced, application-specific electrical solutions.

Lauritz Knudsen supports the entire solar value chain, from power generation to evacuation and integration into the grid. The company's portfolio reflects this shift, with strong growth across renewable-linked products, including medium-voltage solutions, AC and DC Switchgear solutions, software and services.

The renewable surge is also accelerating the scale of domestic manufacturing. India's solar manufacturing capacity expanded significantly from FY2025 to FY2026, strengthening the country's self-reliance. Lauritz Knudsen has supported this evolution by equipping manufacturing facilities with robust, future-ready electrical systems tailored to emerging requirements

As India progresses towards its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the focus is shifting from quantity to quality of transition, ensuring that energy access is not only expanded but also equitably distributed.

Lauritz Knudsen's role in this journey remains anchored in its core purpose: to build the electrical backbone that makes solar energy dependable, scalable, and accessible across every layer of India's growth story.

About Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation is a leading player in the Indian electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing to India's growth. The brand exports to 30+ countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. The portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services. With multiple manufacturing facilities in India adhering to global standards, and an expansive distribution network in India and worldwide, Lauritz Knudsen's ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products that drive the progress of nations globally.

At Lauritz Knudsen, we are powering a non-stop India through future-ready energy solutions. Built in India and engineered for all, our portfolio reflects our commitment to progress.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

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