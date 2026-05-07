Law Prep Tutorial Celebrates Historic CLAT 2026 Results at Fateh 2026 in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Law Prep Tutorial, India's leading CLAT coaching institute, hosted its grand felicitation ceremony, Fateh 2026, at the OP Jindal Auditorium in New Delhi.This event was attended by more than 400 students who made it into Top 1000 All India Rank in CLAT 2026. These students hailed from 17 different states, thereby making it the largest recognition platform for CLAT students in the nation. The achievements have been truly remarkable.

The results this year were exceptional by any measure. Law Prep Tutorial produced the AILET AIR-1, placed 42 students in the CLAT Top 100, recorded more than 1,600 NLU selections, and produced nine state toppers across India. To celebrate this performance, the institute distributed Rs. 1 Crore in cash prizes, along with trophies, merit certificates, and gift hampers.

Performance Highlights: Law Prep Tutorial's Dominance in CLAT 2026

Among the top rankers felicitated at Fateh 2026 were Rohan Joshi (AIR-3), Argh Jain (AIR-8), Manvi Yadav (AIR-9), Parth Jadhe (AIR-11), and Prathamesh Gaurav (AIR-14). Two stories stood out in particular. Ojas Dixit (AIR-23) secured a Top 25 rank after just 2.5 months of preparation following a period of personal loss. Manvi Yadav entered LPT ranked around AIR 900 and finished in the Top 10, a result that speaks directly to what consistent, structured guidance can produce.

Sagar Joshi, Founder of Law Prep Tutorial, addressed the gathering and said, "Success in CLAT demands clarity of strategy, continuous evaluation, and discipline. Our students followed the process and delivered strong results. Fateh 2026 recognises that effort at a national level."

Co-Founder Anupama Joshi added, "Each result reflects focused preparation. Stories like Ojas and Manvi show what structured guidance can achieve. Students trained with LPT continue to demonstrate measurable progress year after year."

The ceremony was attended by achievers, parents, mentors, and faculty. On-stage moments, including Chhavi Poplani's celebration, captured the personal dedication behind every rank secured.

These results come from a preparation system that Law Prep Tutorial has refined over 24 years. The institute has worked with more than 1,50,000 aspirants across 50 cities through classroom and online programmes. The faculty at Lawentranceprep consists of NLU graduates and the teaching methodology involves mock tests and mentorship based on artificial intelligence analysis for CLAT, AILET, and other law entrances.

Those students preparing for CLAT 2027 can definitely refer to the results of this year's batch. Fateh 2026 set a strong standard for recognising academic achievement, and Law Prep Tutorial continues to build systems aimed at producing consistent outcomes year after year.

About Law Prep Tutorial

Law Prep Tutorial is India's leading CLAT coaching institute, known for consistent toppers and high NLU selections. With over 1,50,000 mentored students, the institute provides structured preparation support for law entrance exams.

For more information, visit www.lawpreptutorial.com

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