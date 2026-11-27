VMPL

San Francisco (California) [US], November 27: Lawvek, an AI platform that helps enterprises recover vendor overcharges and claim missed rebates and service credits, has raised $550,000 in a pre-seed round led by Neon Fund with participation from Inzas Ventures. The company will use the funding to expand its enterprise customer base and strengthen the platform's ability to identify and recover money vendors owe.

Co-founders Amrit Khandelwal and Sudip Chhatui started with a problem that cuts across industries. Enterprises negotiate prices, discounts and service commitments with vendors, but the information they need to check whether vendors have honored those terms is often spread across contracts, invoices, usage data and service records.

McKinsey estimates that unmet supplier commitments can cost large enterprises roughly 2% of their spending. For an enterprise with $1 billion in annual spend, that would amount to about $20 million a year.

Lawvek already helps U.S. enterprises identify where they overpay vendors or receive less than they paid for. Its AI agents compare contract terms with billing, usage and service records to flag price increases that exceed agreed caps, volume discounts missing from invoices and prepaid capacity that teams are on track to leave unused. When a vendor owes a rebate or service credit, Lawvek calculates the amount, gathers the evidence and files the claim on the customer's behalf. It then follows up with the vendor and verifies that the credit appears on an invoice or that the customer receives a refund.

"Say a health system negotiates a $2 rebate on every case of exam gloves if its hospitals buy 100,000 cases in a year. As soon as those hospitals reach the threshold, the supplier owes the health system $200,000. Every invoice can be correct, and the health system can still miss the entire rebate," said Amrit Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO of Lawvek. "Across industries, companies negotiate prices, discounts and service levels, yet still miss overcharges, earned rebates and credits for outages. Lawvek checks vendors' bills and performance against their contracts. When a vendor owes money, Lawvek gathers the evidence and follows up until the company receives a credit or refund."

"The business world is full of blind spots, what's often referred to as localised ignorance. When we spoke with Lawvek's customers, we were struck by the scale of the problem and how little visibility enterprises have into it. We're pleased to back the team at this early stage as they build and validate the platform with enterprise customers," said Siddhartha Ahluwalia, partner at Neon Fund.

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