Leading Entrepreneurs Businesses and Thought Leaders of India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: A diverse wave of emerging enterprises, creative platforms, and individual changemakers across India is reshaping the country's business, cultural, and digital landscape. From hospitality and event management to education, digital services, wellness, and entrepreneurship, these organizations and personalities are driving innovation, expanding access, and creating new opportunities nationwide. Their growth reflects broader trends in India's evolving economy--where technology adoption, creative expression, and community-driven initiatives are converging to influence how businesses operate and how individuals connect, learn, and thrive in a rapidly transforming environment.

1. Cafe Underpass Redefines Delhi's After-Hours Entertainment Under the Iconic Defence Colony Flyover

New Delhi, India -- Cafe Underpass, the award-winning nightlife destination located beneath the iconic Defence Colony Flyover, continues to redefine Delhi's late-night entertainment scene. Once considered a hidden gem, the venue has evolved into one of the capital's most sought-after hotspots for dining, music, and nightlife, earning consistent 4-star ratings from over 4,000 patrons and recognition across more than 60 global news platforms.

Known for its high-energy ambience, premium hospitality, and strong emphasis on customer safety and security, Cafe Underpass has cultivated a loyal clientele and a reputation for delivering unforgettable nightlife experiences. Over the years, the venue has hosted celebrated personalities including Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri, and Sunil Grover, strengthening its position as a star-powered entertainment destination in Delhi.

One of the venue's biggest attractions is its highly anticipated monthly celebrity concert series, which has achieved the remarkable milestone of 15 consecutive sold-out shows. Recent performances by Gulam Jugni and Shamsher Lehri -- curated and managed by The Kabir Company -- have further elevated the venue's growing entertainment calendar.

Setting itself apart from conventional nightlife venues, Cafe Underpass offers an extended late-night experience, with its kitchen and bar operating daily until 5 AM. This unique offering has made it a preferred destination for after-midnight gatherings, premium dining, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment. Designed with a chic industrial aesthetic and equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system, the venue creates an immersive atmosphere where music, food, and nightlife seamlessly converge.

As Cafe Underpass celebrates five successful years in the hospitality industry, the founders are now expanding their vision with the launch of a new luxury venture, Kokkinia, in Green Park. The expansion reflects the brand's continued commitment to innovation, premium experiences, and excellence in hospitality.

2. Why The Kabir Company Remains the Premier Choice for Fortune 500 and High-Stakes Corporate Events

In the fast-paced world of elite corporate events, flawless execution is not an option -- it is a necessity. For nearly two decades, The Kabir Company has consistently set industry benchmarks, emerging as the trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, and leading brands across India.

Founded in 2005, the company has built a formidable reputation for transforming complex event requirements into seamless, high-impact experiences. From large-scale corporate summits and luxury brand activations to high-profile promotional campaigns for major film releases, The Kabir Company delivers precision, creativity, and operational excellence at every stage.

What distinguishes the agency is its unwavering commitment to strategic execution and attention to detail. High-stakes events demand more than standard event management -- they require vision, proactive planning, and a deep understanding of business objectives. The Kabir Company's experienced team anticipates challenges before they arise, ensuring smooth execution without compromise.

The company's approach combines innovative creative concepts with highly structured logistical planning, enabling brands to communicate effectively while delivering memorable experiences for audiences, stakeholders, and partners alike.

As competition intensifies across industries, organizations increasingly seek dependable partners capable of delivering measurable results with zero margin for error. Backed by a legacy of trust, strong industry relationships, and a proven execution record, The Kabir Company continues to raise the standard for premium event management and corporate engagement across India.

3. Pinky Mulchandani and AtmaSparsha Foundation Continue to Inspire Holistic Healing and Personal Transformation

For individuals seeking healing, clarity, and meaningful transformation, Pinky Mulchandani has become a trusted name associated with compassion, guidance, and holistic wellness. As the founder of AtmaSparsha Foundation, she integrates counselling, life coaching, and holistic healing practices to help individuals navigate emotional, mental, and spiritual challenges.

Her work combines multiple healing modalities including Reiki, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Tarot guidance, and Numerology. Through these approaches, she supports individuals in overcoming emotional distress, anxiety, depression, stress, relationship challenges, career obstacles, financial blocks, and spiritual imbalances. She has also extended support to cancer patients and families during recovery journeys.

Drawing upon more than 25 years of corporate experience alongside years of dedicated healing practice, Pinky Mulchandani has positively impacted countless lives through her empathetic and transformative approach.

Testimonials from clients continue to highlight the profound impact of her work. One client described her as, "M for Mulchandani -- she's a miracle." Another family shared how the healing sessions supported a loved one through cancer treatment and chemotherapy, while others have credited her guidance with improving emotional well-being, confidence, career growth, and financial stability.

Through an expanding digital presence on Instagram and Facebook, Pinky Mulchandani and AtmaSparsha Foundation continue to inspire and support thousands of people globally. The foundation also conducts free healing sessions every Sunday, with a special focus on senior citizens and underserved communities.

https://www.instagram.com/pinkymulchandani5/

https://www.instagram.com/atmasparsha_foundation/

4. 99 Business Club Emerges as a Dynamic Platform for Entrepreneurial Growth and Strategic Networking

Founded on April 1, 2026, 99 Business Club is rapidly establishing itself as a powerful networking ecosystem designed to connect entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and professionals through meaningful collaborations and strategic growth opportunities.

Through regular business networking meetings, office visits, leadership interactions, conclaves, and industry events, the platform is creating a collaborative environment that enables businesses to expand visibility, strengthen partnerships, and unlock new opportunities.

The organization was founded by Ramesh Mariyappan, the entrepreneur and investor behind ventures including Proptension India Pvt Ltd, HI BROKER, and 99CRM. Under his leadership, the club aims to foster innovation-driven business growth through collaboration and community building.

The leadership team includes Ram Shankar, Manoj Manicketh, Ravichandran, and William. The women leadership team -- featuring Menaka Ramesh, Amita Mohan, and Sheela -- actively supports women entrepreneurs and community engagement initiatives.

Technology and digital initiatives are spearheaded by Sandy Edison, alongside an extended leadership team comprising Sampath, Sri Ram Murthy, and Madhu Sharma.

With over 500 active members and growing international collaborations including IBN London and Million Dollar networking communities, 99 Business Club is steadily emerging as a leading platform for business networking, collaboration, and global growth opportunities.

5. Picasso Art Contest Unites Young Artists from 58 Countries Through "Creative Brilliance 2026"

Picasso Art Contest successfully organized "Creative Brilliance 2026," an international online art competition that brought together young artists aged 6 to 19 from across the world. The event received an overwhelming response, with more than 1,300 participants representing 58 countries showcasing their creativity and artistic talent.

The contest aimed to encourage artistic expression among young minds while promoting cultural exchange and global collaboration through art. Participants submitted artworks across diverse themes and artistic styles, reflecting originality, imagination, and innovation.

The distinguished judging panel featured internationally recognized art professionals and educators including Venus Behjati from the United Kingdom, Dr. Ghada El Zayat from Egypt, and Rakhi K from India. The jury praised the exceptional creativity and artistic excellence displayed by participants from around the globe.

Outstanding participants were honoured with prestigious recognitions including the Star Artist Award, Diamond Artist Award, and Gold Artist Award. Organizers described the event as a celebration of creativity, passion, and artistic expression among the younger generation on a truly global platform.

The official website of Picasso Art Contest is Picasso Art Contest.

6. RightIndia.com Launches India-Focused Digital Marketplace with Free Classifieds and Affordable Business Tools

RightIndia.com has officially launched its India-focused digital marketplace platform, introducing completely free classified listings along with a limited-time offer of business listing pages featuring appointment booking capabilities for just ₹1 for six months.

Designed as an accessible alternative to traditional classifieds platforms, the initiative aims to support individuals, local sellers, professionals, and small businesses across India -- particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The newly launched business pages allow service providers such as tutors, salons, clinics, consultants, and repair professionals to establish an online presence, manage inquiries, and accept appointments at an affordable cost.

According to the company, future expansion plans include enhanced service discovery, rental and event listings, and storefront-style digital business profiles. By combining free classifieds with low-cost business visibility solutions, RightIndia.com aims to strengthen India's rapidly growing local digital economy while empowering entrepreneurs with accessible online commerce opportunities.

7. VCSMEDIA Celebrates 12 Years of Excellence in Political PR, Campaign Strategy, and Digital Communication

For more than 12 years, VCSMEDIA has established itself as a trusted leader in political campaign management, digital communication, public relations, and election strategy across India.

Founded by Pankaj Sharma, the agency has successfully executed campaigns across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, helping political leaders and organizations strengthen public engagement and visibility.

Under Pankaj Sharma's leadership, VCSMEDIA has managed more than 120 political and corporate campaigns, offering services including digital campaign management, election war rooms, public opinion surveys, booth-level strategy, voter segmentation, documentary production, social media management, and on-ground outreach programmes.

The company's data-driven survey and analytics capabilities have played a significant role in understanding voter behaviour and crafting targeted communication strategies tailored to modern electoral landscapes.

Among the agency's notable achievements was successfully building the image and campaign strategy for a contractor-turned-politician in Haryana through innovative, people-centric initiatives, including the widely discussed "Free Bus Service for Girl Students" campaign, which generated strong grassroots engagement and public support.

By combining creative storytelling with strategic execution, VCSMEDIA continues to deliver impactful communication solutions for political leaders, institutions, and brands. Today, the agency remains committed to leveraging innovation, technology, and public engagement to create result-oriented campaigns that build long-term influence and credibility.

8. Vaisteu Centre of Excellence Opens Admissions for Industry-Focused Programmes in Assam

Vaisteu Centre of Excellence, located in Nagaon, Assam, has officially opened admissions for its industry-focused graduate programmes designed around European-standard education and global career readiness.

Situated approximately 45 minutes from Guwahati, the institution combines practical learning, apprenticeship opportunities, and international academic practices to enhance employability for students across North-East India.

The institution offers programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Healthcare, and Research, covering emerging and in-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Finance Management, Clinical Research, and Public Health.

Key highlights of the programmes include a European-aligned curriculum, industry-integrated training, advanced laboratories, career mentoring, placement support, apprenticeship opportunities, scholarships, and personalised career counselling.

Admissions are currently open for limited seats.

WhatsApp: 8638671250

9. BeSky Marketing Expands Operations with New Mohali Headquarters to Accelerate Global Growth

BeSky Marketing has announced the opening of its new headquarters at Continental Tower, Phase 8B, Mohali, marking a significant milestone in the agency's growth journey and reinforcing its position as a full-service digital marketing partner for businesses across India and international markets.

Founded by Darmaan Singh Rawat, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering measurable digital growth through services including SEO, content marketing, social media management, paid advertising, branding, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

The company serves clients across diverse sectors including fashion, jewellery, food, beauty, lifestyle, and consumer brands, helping businesses strengthen online visibility, audience engagement, and revenue growth.

Speaking on the expansion, Darmaan Singh Rawat said:

"Opening this office is more than just a physical expansion -- it represents our long-term vision to become the preferred digital marketing partner for brands seeking sustainable growth and strong online visibility. This new space empowers our growing team to collaborate more effectively and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."

The newly inaugurated office at Continental Tower, E-237AA, Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Sector 74, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, has been designed to support BeSky Marketing's expanding workforce while enabling closer integration across SEO, content strategy, client servicing, and performance marketing teams.

As businesses increasingly invest in digital transformation and online visibility, BeSky Marketing plans to expand its creative, strategy, and performance marketing divisions, onboard additional talent, and strengthen its white-label digital marketing partnerships with agencies worldwide.

The agency's services span the complete digital marketing ecosystem, including SEO, content strategy, social media marketing, paid media, email marketing, AI/GEO visibility optimization, and brand-building solutions -- all delivered under one integrated platform.

10. e-medix Smart Pharmacy Crosses 50+ Franchise Stores Across Eastern India

e-medix Smart Pharmacy, an emerging healthcare retail startup headquartered in Patna, has successfully crossed the milestone of 50+ operational and signed franchise stores across Eastern India, marking a significant achievement for a startup built from regional India.

Founded with the vision of transforming pharmacy retail in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, e-medix has steadily developed a structured franchise ecosystem focused on accessibility, affordability, and operational efficiency. By adopting a franchise-first expansion model, the company has enabled rapid growth while empowering local entrepreneurs to establish organized pharmacy businesses within their own communities.

Today, e-medix has expanded across key locations including Patna, Ranchi, Bokaro, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Motihari, Dhanbad, and Arrah, along with several emerging regional markets. The company's expansion reflects the growing demand for organized healthcare retail beyond metropolitan India.

Under its Smart Pharmacy model, franchise partners receive comprehensive backend support including store branding, billing and inventory management software, operational guidance, staff training, launch assistance, and vendor coordination. This structured ecosystem has helped maintain consistency and operational excellence across multiple franchise locations.

A major contributor to the company's growth has been its technology-driven operational platform, the e-medix Gyan Center (GC), which assists stores with medicine search, procurement coordination, and operational management.

Crossing the 50+ store milestone highlights the rising startup ecosystem emerging from Bihar and Eastern India. With its strong regional foundation, scalable franchise model, and commitment to organized healthcare retail, e-medix Smart Pharmacy is steadily positioning itself as one of India's promising pharmacy retail brands with strong long-term expansion potential.

11. GCS Online Simplifies Higher Education Admissions for Students Across India

GCS Online has emerged as one of the leading education and admission consultancy firms in Bangalore, Karnataka, helping students secure admissions into top colleges and universities across India.

With a team of more than 200 experienced counsellors, the organization provides guidance for a wide range of academic programmes including Engineering, Management, Medical, Commerce, Nursing, and other professional courses.

In addition to regular admission support, GCS Online specializes in management quota and NRI quota admissions for reputed universities and colleges, particularly across Bangalore. The consultancy works closely with students and parents to provide clarity regarding eligibility, seat availability, fee structures, and admission procedures in a transparent and student-friendly manner.

Founded in 2009 by Rajneish Kumar Singh, the organization has assisted more than 20,000 students from across India with college selection, application guidance, documentation support, seat counselling, and interview preparation.

With years of experience across diverse universities and academic programmes, GCS Online enables students to make informed educational decisions aligned with their career goals and academic backgrounds.

By making higher education admissions more organized, accessible, and student-focused, GCS Online continues to simplify the admission journey for aspiring students and families across India.

12. Rohini Paranjpe Sathe's The Music Makers Strikes a Powerful Chord with Literary and Musical Excellence

Rohini Paranjpe Sathe's latest literary fiction work, The Music Makers, has been receiving widespread appreciation for its compelling storytelling and rich exploration of Hindustani classical music.

Published by Om Books International and represented by The Book Bakers Literary Agency, the novel marks the author's third published book and further establishes her distinctive literary voice.

In The Music Makers, Rohini Paranjpe Sathe turns her focus toward the lives of musicians and artists -- individuals driven by passion, obsession, creativity, and the desire to build a lasting musical legacy. Through nuanced storytelling and deep emotional insight, the novel captures both the beauty and the emotional cost of artistic pursuit.

Set against the intricate backdrop of Hindustani classical music, the narrative explores themes of ambition, sacrifice, patriarchy, rebellion, emotional conflict, and human vulnerability. The author skillfully balances the creative and destructive dimensions of her characters, leading readers through a layered and emotionally engaging narrative that culminates in a deeply satisfying resolution.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Rohini Paranjpe Sathe said:

"Music is a beautiful creature -- soul-stirring, rhapsodic, and fulfilling. But the sacrifices it may ask of music makers can leave painful scars not only on their own psyche, but also on those who support and stand beside them. Agony borne for the ecstasy of creation."

With its evocative prose, emotional depth, and authentic portrayal of the world of classical music, The Music Makers continues to resonate strongly with readers and literary audiences alike.

13. The Inspiring Journey of Alisha Singh: From Bihar to the World of Digital Influence and Entertainment

Alisha Singh has emerged as one of the most inspiring young digital creators from Bihar, building a successful career through creativity, consistency, and determination.

Alisha began her content creation journey on YouTube while pursuing her graduation in journalism in Patna. At a time when fashion and lifestyle influencing was still relatively uncommon in Bihar, she carved out a unique identity for herself in the digital space through engaging content focused on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Over the years, her growing popularity and authentic audience connection led to collaborations with leading brands including Amazon India, Myntra, and Flipkart, along with several prominent beauty and fashion labels.

Taking her ambitions to the next level, Alisha recently moved to Delhi to pursue opportunities in acting and entertainment while continuing to expand her presence as a digital creator.

Alongside her creative career, she also launched her jewellery brand, Mayflower, reflecting her entrepreneurial mindset and personal style.

Today, Alisha Singh continues to inspire aspiring creators and young entrepreneurs by demonstrating how talent, confidence, and persistence can transform passion into success.

14. Navbharat Niwas Redefines Real Estate with Transparency, Trust, and Customer-Centric Growth

Navbharat Niwas is steadily transforming the real estate landscape by building a customer-first ecosystem rooted in transparency, trust, and long-term value.

In today's rapidly evolving property market, buyers increasingly seek clarity, reliability, and ethical practices. Navbharat Niwas has positioned itself as a trusted name by simplifying the property buying process and prioritizing honest communication at every stage.

The company emphasizes complete transparency in pricing, documentation, and transaction processes, ensuring that customers receive clear guidance without hidden terms or confusion. This customer-centric approach has helped make property investment safer, smoother, and more accessible for buyers.

Navbharat Niwas believes that real estate is more than a transaction -- it is about fulfilling aspirations and creating long-term security. Whether customers are purchasing their first plot, investing for the future, or searching for luxury living options, the company provides end-to-end support and personalized guidance.

One of the company's key strengths lies in offering both affordable and premium real estate opportunities, enabling buyers from different segments to find properties aligned with their needs and budgets without compromising on quality.

Under the leadership of Prince Dhariwal and Gaurav Gupta, Navbharat Niwas continues to grow with a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and ethical business practices.

By focusing on transparency, quality, and community-building, Navbharat Niwas is setting new benchmarks in India's real estate sector.

Invest Smart. Invest Secure. Invest with Navbharat Niwas.

Contact: 9971488477

15. TapWell Redefines Corporate Gifting with Customized Brand Experiences Across India

Founded in 2015, TapWell has emerged as one of India's leading corporate gifting and employee merchandise companies, helping organizations create memorable and personalized gifting experiences.

Over the years, TapWell has transformed the corporate gifting landscape by moving beyond generic products and offering fully customized gifting solutions tailored to specific industries, occasions, campaigns, and brand identities.

With a catalogue of more than 4,000 products across 30+ categories, the company offers a wide range of gifting options including apparel, drinkware, travel accessories, office essentials, home and kitchen products, tech gadgets, wellness products, and more.

What distinguishes TapWell is its strong emphasis on customization and curation. The company enables businesses to create branded swag kits, personalized hampers, onboarding kits, and campaign-based gifting solutions aligned with their corporate identity and objectives.

TapWell's offerings range from budget-friendly hampers starting at ₹300 to premium luxury gift boxes valued at ₹10,000 and above, catering to businesses of all sizes.

In addition to corporate gifting, the company also provides employee merchandise, office uniforms, event giveaways, startup swag kits, and end-to-end fulfilment services including sourcing, branding, packaging, warehousing, and PAN-India delivery.

Founded by husband-wife duo Rases Changoiwala and Ashima Kothari, TapWell was built with the vision of making corporate gifting more impactful, thoughtful, and brand-oriented.

Today, the company serves leading organizations including IRCTC, Reserve Bank of India, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Unilever, Safari Industries, Cello, and Welspun Group, along with over 1,000 businesses across India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, TapWell has expanded its presence across Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and other major cities, strengthening its nationwide reach and service capabilities.

16. WebyStrata.com Emerges as a Fast-Growing Digital Infrastructure and Hosting Company in India

WebyStrata.com, operated by WebyStrata Cloud Technologies Private Limited, is rapidly emerging as a trusted Indian technology company focused on delivering reliable hosting infrastructure, cloud services, web development, and digital transformation solutions for businesses across India.

Incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, the company operates with CIN: U63112AP2026PTC124876 and is officially GST registered with GSTIN: 37AAECW4204H1ZF.

WebyStrata offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital services including reseller hosting, shared web hosting, VPS servers, dedicated servers, website designing, web development, and mobile application development.

The company primarily serves startups, agencies, developers, e-commerce businesses, educational institutions, and growing enterprises seeking scalable and dependable digital infrastructure solutions.

Founded by Shaik Sai Meera, the company was established with the vision of building reliable and scalable technology infrastructure for modern businesses operating in an increasingly digital economy.

WebyStrata has also received official recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, under recognition number DIPP259373 in the Enterprise Software and Cloud sector. The recognition highlights the company's growing contribution to India's digital and cloud technology ecosystem.

The company operates from its registered office at SLN Prime Towers, Shop No. 7, Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh - 521185, India, and continues to expand its service capabilities for businesses seeking reliable hosting and digital transformation support.

Phone: +91 8985486690

17. Santerra Hygiene Advances Its Mission of "Hygiene for Everyone" Across India

Santerra Hygiene Private Limited, led by Madhu Vishwakarma, is working to transform hygiene awareness and accessibility across India with a clear mission: "Hygiene for Everyone."

With a vision to become India's most trusted and sustainable hygiene brand with a growing global footprint, Santerra focuses on providing safe, eco-friendly, affordable, and accessible hygiene solutions for Indian households.

The company offers a rapidly expanding range of hygiene and home care products including Santerra Baby Wipes, Refreshing Wipes, the Paperly Tissue Range, reusable kitchen towels, handwash, floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, dishwash liquids, kitchen cleaners, and room fresheners.

Santerra is also preparing to expand into additional categories including sanitary pads, baby diapers, and adult diapers as part of its broader hygiene ecosystem.

Today, the brand is trusted by more than 30,000 families and is available across leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Blinkit, and Zepto, along with B2B platforms such as IndiaMART, TradeIndia, and Justdial.

The company is also expanding internationally through Noon Middle East and Amazon USA.

Santerra Hygiene is an ISO 9001:2015 and USFDA-certified company committed to quality, trust, sustainability, and affordability. The brand actively supports national initiatives including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Fit India, Made in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat through partnerships with NGOs and awareness programmes focused on school hygiene education, hand hygiene, menstrual hygiene, and clean living practices.

Headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Santerra continues to position itself not merely as a product brand, but as a nationwide hygiene movement focused on building a cleaner, healthier, and more responsible India.

Website:Santerra Hygiene

Instagram: @santerra_hygiene

18. For Sure Taxi Pvt. Ltd. Redefines Spiritual and Luxury Road Travel Across Maharashtra

For Sure Taxi Pvt. Ltd. is redefining premium road travel and spiritual tourism across Maharashtra through its reliable cab services, luxury fleet, and customer-focused travel experiences.

Based in Mumbai, the company has gained recognition for its customized pilgrimage tour packages including specially curated Jyotirlinga Darshan and Ashtavinayak tours designed for families, senior citizens, and group travellers seeking safe, comfortable, and stress-free journeys.

The company operates a premium fleet featuring Urbania 13-seater and 17-seater luxury AC vehicles, enabling spacious and convenient travel for religious tours, corporate outings, family trips, and group travel experiences.

In addition to spiritual tourism, For Sure Taxi Pvt. Ltd. has also become popular for its pet-friendly cab services in Mumbai, allowing travellers to commute conveniently with their pets.

Backed by professional chauffeurs, transparent pricing, and personalized customer support, the company continues to build trust among travellers and devotees across Maharashtra.

Phone: 9552030300

Email: ForsuretaxiBooking215@gmail.com

Website: For Sure Taxi

19. 'Up Down': Dr. S. N. Chechani Turns the Everyday Commute into a Powerful Literary Journey

After gaining recognition for his first book on indirect taxation, Dr. S. N. Chechani returns with a deeply personal and reflective literary work titled Up Down.

While his earlier work reflected his professional expertise and research background, Up Down reveals a more intimate and human side of the author. Written in Hindi, the book draws inspiration from Dr. Chechani's years-long daily commute between his hometown of Nimbahera and the district headquarters at Chittorgarh.

Travelling regularly by bus, train, and car, the author transforms what appears to be an ordinary routine into a rich literary exploration of human life, ambition, introspection, and perseverance.

In Up Down, the road between Nimbahera and Chittorgarh becomes more than a commute -- it evolves into a metaphorical canvas reflecting the emotional realities of countless small-town professionals who travel daily in pursuit of livelihood and aspirations while remaining deeply connected to their roots.

The book portrays buses as microcosms of society, train compartments as spaces for reflection, and passing landscapes as silent storytellers carrying the wisdom of Rajasthan's heartland. Each outward journey toward work simultaneously becomes an inward journey toward questions of purpose, identity, and resilience.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the book, the author notes:

"The road between Nimbahera and Chittorgarh, travelled by bus, train, and car, became not just a commute but a canvas -- and Up Down is the portrait it inspired."

Written intentionally in Hindi -- the language closest to the rhythms and emotions of Rajasthan's cultural landscape -- the book represents a conscious literary homecoming. While Dr. Chechani may argue cases and publish professional research in English, Up Down is dedicated to everyday travellers, working professionals, and readers who have ever looked out of a moving vehicle window and quietly wondered where life's road is truly leading them.

20. Jass chhaleri (Digital lawyer)

Jass Chhaleri, widely recognized as the "Digital Lawyer," is rapidly becoming one of India's most trusted names in the field of digital legal support and social media account recovery. Known for helping creators, influencers, artists, and online businesses recover suspended, disabled, hacked, and restricted social media accounts, Jass Chhaleri has built a strong reputation across the digital industry through platform compliance guidance and recovery assistance.

Over the years, he has reportedly helped recover more than 1500-1600 Instagram, Facebook, and digital platform accounts, making him one of the most recognized and successful independent digital recovery experts currently active in the market. Many influencers and content creators consider him among the top account recovery specialists in India's digital space due to his consistent recovery success and understanding of Meta platform systems.

Popularly known among creators as the "Digital Lawyer," Jass Chhaleri has reportedly assisted influencers and public figures like challenger.yaar and anmol._.laad in restoring their Instagram accounts through strategic communication, legal guidance, and platform policy support.

With the increasing rise of account suspensions, copyright disputes, impersonation issues, shadow bans, and digital rights conflicts, the demand for professional recovery assistance has grown rapidly. Jass Chhaleri's work highlights the growing importance of digital legal awareness and compliance support in India's expanding creator economy.

Beyond account recovery, he is also known for guiding creators regarding copyright safety, trademark disputes, fake reporting protection, and Meta policy compliance. His growing influence in the digital ecosystem continues to attract influencers, musicians, businesses, and content creators looking for trusted support for protecting and restoring their online presence.

Contact Information:

Email: [digitallawyer34@gmail.com](mailto:digitallawyer34@gmail.com)

Call/WhatsApp: +91 7355126634

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)