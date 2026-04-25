LEADING HOTELS of India adapt to PFOA-Free Nanotechnology in Fabric & Upholstery Protection

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: As India's hospitality, aviation, and cultural infrastructure sectors continue to expand, the focus is rapidly shifting from visible design to long-term material performance. At the centre of this evolution is nanotechnology, now emerging as a critical layer in preserving high-value surfaces.

Varun Mukhi, Managing Director of Zyax Chem, is spearheading this transition through PFOA-free, Non-Toxic, high-performance nanotechnology solutions designed for modern materials and real-world Indian conditions. Under Zyax Chem, its nanocoating surface protection arm Vetro Power Advanced Material Care has seen widespread adoption across leading hospitality brands, infrastructure projects, and cultural institutions.

From luxury hotels such as the Taj Lands End Mumbai, St. Regis, Retreat Hotel Madh Island, Astoria Hotel, Sofitel Mumbai, Soho House, Hilton Mumbai, and Four Seasons Mumbai to large-scale public infrastructure like Kempegowda International Airport and cultural landmarks such as Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, to big brands such as Lodha, TATA, HDFC Bank, India Bulls, JSW, Adani Power, Accor, Royal Enfield, INOX, PVR, Aditya Birla Group, Hiranandani group, the adoption of nano-coatings is redefining how surfaces are maintained and preserved.

Unlike traditional chemical treatments, nanotechnology-based coatings function at a nano-scopic level, creating ultra-thin, invisible, and breathable layers that repel liquids, resist stains, and reduce long-term wear. Inspired by the natural "lotus effect," these coatings ensure that surfaces from fabrics and carpets to stone and glass remain protected without altering their look or feel. Published research on nanocoated textiles consistently shows dramatic reductions in liquid absorption, with water contact angles exceeding 140° to 160° to and documented absorption reductions of up to 88% in controlled studies, making it significantly harder for spills, stains and contaminants to penetrate treated surfaces.

Key outcomes reported across Vetro Power's hospitality and institutional deployments include:

- Significant reduction in liquid and stain absorption across treated fabric, stone and glass surfaces.

- Meaningful decrease in deep-cleaning frequency and chemical usage for hospitality operators.

- Extended lifespan of high-traffic furnishings, carpets, marble and glass fittings

- Adoption across leading hospitality groups, cultural landmarks and infrastructure projects in India and international markets spanning 20+ countries

Industry Adoption Across High-Value Assets

Today, leading hospitality brands including Accor properties in Vadodara, Hyatt Hampi, The Park Hotel Mumbai, Meluha The Fern Mumbai, and The Landmark Towers Kanpur amongst many more names trust Vetro Power's nanotechnology solutions for long-term surface preservation.

This growing adoption reflects a broader industry shift from reactive maintenance to preventive protection engineered at the material level.

From Legacy Chemistry to Future-Ready Solutions

Vetro Power's product range includes various PFOA/PFOS/fluorine-free formulations with compliance with REACH, RoHS and ZDHC MRSL standards, making it suitable for occupied environments including guest rooms, restaurants and public spaces.

Varun Mukhi's journey represents a convergence of deep scientific research, global exposure, and practical market understanding, helping bring structure, transparency, and innovation to a traditionally fragmented chemical sector.

"Surface protection has traditionally been treated as an afterthought - something addressed only once damage becomes visible. With nanotechnology, we are fundamentally changing that approach. The idea is to build resilience into materials from day one, without compromising design intent.

At Zyax Chem, our focus has been to replace legacy chemistries with high-performance solutions that work in real operating conditions - especially in a country like India where climate, usage intensity, and maintenance challenges are unique," said Varun Mukhi, Co-Founder, Zyax Chem.

"As part of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in a luxury hospitality environment @Asilo St Regis Rooftop Restobar, we are extremely selective about the products we integrate into our operations. Our experience with Vetro Power Fabric & Upholstery Protection from Zyax Chem Pvt Ltd has been outstanding. In a space where aesthetics and durability must coexist seamlessly, Vetro Power has delivered on both fronts. It provides robust protection against spills, stains, and daily wear, while preserving the integrity, texture, and visual appeal of our upholstery - an essential requirement for a premium guest experience.

Beyond performance, the product has significantly improved our maintenance efficiency, reduced downtime, and supported long-term asset care without compromise.

Solutions like these are not just operational enhancements - they are strategic enablers in sustaining luxury standards at scale. Vetro Power stands out as a dependable, high-performance product that we confidently endorse."

Cyrus Irani, Brand Head & Director Operations, Asilo St Regis Rooftop Restobar.

"Superb job done by your team. Well done - did deep tests too and fabulous results." Sana Quazi, Designer. Sana is a highly accomplished designer best known for her creativity and work designing homes of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, and other celebrities and HNIs.

India's hospitality sector is entering one of its strongest growth phases on record. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector contributed over Rs. 22 lakh crore to India's GDP in 2024, and IBEF projects the industry to reach revenues exceeding US$ 59 billion by 2028, with premium hotel occupancy continuing to strengthen in FY26. Industry estimates place long-term CAGR in the 13-17% range through 2030, led by domestic demand, new luxury supply, and rapid expansion across Tier-II and Tier-III cities. On the infrastructure side, the Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs. 11.21 lakh crore to capital investment, with the proposed National Infrastructure Pipeline for 2026-32 estimated at Rs. 150 lakh crore. Against this backdrop, the demand for durability-driven design solutions is accelerating rapidly.

Nanotechnology-led surface protection is expected to play a pivotal role in:

- Reducing lifecycle maintenance costs across fabric, stone and glass assets

- Extending refurbishment cycles for high-traffic interiors

- Improving sustainability metrics through lower chemical and water usage during routine cleaning

About Vetro Power Advanced Material Care

Vetro Power Advanced Material Care is the industrial and professional services division of Vetro Power, specialising in nanotechnology-based surface protection for high-value commercial, hospitality, and infrastructure projects. Its portfolio spans fabric and upholstery protection, stone and marble sealing, glass nanocoating, anti-slip treatments, and wood preservation, delivered through trained applicators and proven PFAS-free chemistry formulated to European standards. Vetro Power AMC works with leading hotel groups, developers, architects, and cultural institutions to engineer durability into materials from day one.

About Zyax Chem

Zyax Chem is a Mumbai-based specialty chemicals company backed by over five decades of collective manufacturing expertise across nanocoatings, stone care, pool care, home care, and specialty chemicals, with exports to 80+ countries. Promoted by Vikas Shah (Loba Chemie), Binoy Khimji (UBR Capital), and Varun Mukhi (Vetro Power), the company has built a portfolio of respected brands including Vetro Power (Nanotechnology), Pool Maxx (Pool Chemicals & Solutions), and Flagstone Fix (Stone Care Products & Services), alongside strategic global partnerships such as Faber Italy for Stone Care. Zyax Chem combines global formulation expertise with Indian manufacturing scale to serve consumer, industrial, hospitality, and institutional markets, while offering extensive OEM and private-label capabilities for partners worldwide.

For more information visit - https://vetropoweramc.com

info@zyax.in | +91 8779240420

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