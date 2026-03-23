Leap announces expansion of offline centres across India with 15 new centres in 2026

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 23: Leap, South Asia's largest AI-powered study-abroad ecosystem, today announced a strategic expansion of its offline centre network across India with 15 new centres opening in 2026 across India already, accelerating new openings in Tier I markets as well as high-intent Tier II and Tier III cities. The rollout is funded by Leap's Series E momentum and strong business performance, with substantial investment directed toward new centre buildouts, standardised training, and secure, paper-light processes.

By end-2026, Leap aims to add 20 additional operational touchpoints, selected through data-led demand mapping and heat-mapped intent clusters where quality supply is limited. Early locations include markets such as Hubli, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Kolkata, alongside further expansion in existing hubs, reflecting a dual approach of wider geographic reach combined with deeper, integrated service delivery within each location.

These spaces are designed to complement digital touchpoints, as they use a unified system profiling the students' end-to-end journeys with Leap, ensuring transparency and smooth knowledge transfer between teams.

"This expansion is strategic: we're scaling quality, not just footprint," said Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, Leap. "In a high-stakes category, speed without governance is noise. Our model connects online convenience with offline trust through one dashboard, so every counselling note, shortlist decision, document checklist, test-prep progress update, and visa milestone is visible, auditable, and continuous. That's how you deliver consistent outcomes at scale, city after city."

"City selection is driven by our proprietary demand heat-mapping - identifying high-intent zones where quality supply remains limited. Every new centre operates on Leap's unified student platform, ensuring that a counsellor in Patna or Mysore has access to the same intelligence, guardrails, and outcome data as a counsellor in Bangalore or Mumbai. All in-centre data is captured through secure, encrypted Leap portals, eliminating the paper-heavy processes typical of traditional agencies and ensuring student data is protected by the same enterprise-grade security standards that power Leap's fintech arm," Arnav added.

Students and families visiting Leap's centres can access an integrated suite of services: free 1:1 admissions counselling across 1,500+ global universities, expert-led IELTS preparation spanning self-paced modules and live classes, end-to-end visa documentation and filing backed by a 97% visa success rate, and real-time eligibility checks for collateral-free education loans. Counselling precision is strengthened by insights from 3 million+ community members, while quality is governed through platform-led controls, counsellor certification, outcome KPIs such as Admit Efficiency and Visa Success Rates, and real-time Net Promoter Score feedback loops, supporting Leap's 70+ NPS.

About Leap

Founded in 2019, Leap is South Asia's largest AI-powered study-abroad ecosystem, helping more than 3 million students turn global education dreams into careers without borders. Through its portfolio brands LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket the company delivers a fully connected journey: AI-driven counselling that pinpoints best-fit universities, smart visa and compliance workflows, and cross-border financing and banking products tailored to international students.

Headquartered in Bengaluru and operating across 11 countries - including the recently added Singapore, Leap's proprietary guidance engine analyses millions of data points to cut application time, boost visa success rates, and unlock affordable funding. From test prep to post-landing support, Leap combines deep human expertise with real-time intelligence so every learner can study, live, and thrive abroad with confidence.

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