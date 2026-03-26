Les Roches Global Hospitality Education Ranked No. 2 Globally in QS 2026, Recognised as a Trusted Global Talent Hub for the Hospitality Sector

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: Les Roches has been recognized as the No. 2 hospitality school in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Hospitality & Leisure Management, achieving an overall score of 90.0/100. This renewed recognition confirms the institution's global leadership in hospitality management, luxury tourism, and the broader experience-economy sectors. The institution also achieved 91.3/100 in Academic Reputation and 94.0/100 in Employer Reputation, reflecting the trust of global employers and academic leaders. QS evaluated 6,277 institutions, with only 1,912 earning a published ranking in 2026, highlighting the competitiveness of this achievement.

* Les Roches achieves the No. 2 worldwide ranking in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 with an overall score of 90.0/100.

* The institution records 91.3/100 in Academic Reputation and 94.0/100 in Employer Reputation, confirming Les Roches' recognition from academic peers and global employers.

* For over 70 years, Les Roches has shaped forward thinking, globally minded talent equipped with strong soft skills, critical thinking and creativity which are essential to leading the future of luxury hospitality and the experience economy.

Global Leadership in Swiss Hospitality Excellence

Les Roches showcases a 94% employability rate, with students receiving three to five job offers on average upon graduation. The institution's 16,000+ strong Alumni network across 140+ countries, supported by more than 200 recruiting industry visits each semester, reinforce Les Roches' reputation as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector.

Founded in Switzerland in 1954, Les Roches delivers a distinctive transformative and experiential educational model, known as the "Les Roches Way of Life", blending Swiss academic rigor, practical learning and international exposure. This approach prepares graduates to lead across hospitality, luxury tourism, sports, aviation and experience-driven service sectors.

Les Roches is accredited by the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute and by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Academic Advancement

A defining feature of the Les Roches ecosystem is its innovative and entrepreneurial DNA, with one-third of Les Roches graduates become entrepreneurs, founding ventures in luxury hospitality, boutique hotels, F & B, tourism innovation, technology, wellness and emerging experience-driven sectors, creating new solutions and driving transformation across global service industries.

Les Roches offers a comprehensive academic portfolio spanning luxury hospitality, sports business, private aviation, cruise line management, F & B entrepreneurship and experience economy leadership. Delivered through undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and advanced studies programs, this portfolio reflects evolving global industry needs and equips graduates with the versatility to lead across hospitality, tourism, aviation, sports and service driven sectors.

A commitment to sustainability and responsible leadership is integrated across the curriculum and research, reflecting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Les Roches continues evolving its academic offer with programs that prepare future leaders for careers across sports tourism, global events, private aviation, cruise line management, luxury hospitality and the wider experience economy:

* Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Sports Business Management - Spain

* Master's of Science (MSc.) in Sports Management & Events - Switzerland & UAE (launching September 2026)

* Master's of Science (MSc.) in International Hospitality Management - Switzerland, Spain & UAE

Global Expansion and Industry Collaboration

With campuses in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Marbella, Spain; Les Roches continues strengthening its global footprint.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches marked its first anniversary with substantial growth. The academy has earned full accreditation from ADEK, CAA and NECHE, exceeded nationalization targets and positioned itself as a leading regional center for hospitality innovation and service excellence.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the institution is developing a new campus aligned with Vision 2030's Human Capital Development Agenda, supporting one of the world's most ambitious luxury-hospitality and tourism transformations.

Key academic-industry partnerships include the Melia Future Talent Program and the Jetex Private Aviation Management Program, connecting students with global employers shaping the sector.

Research, Innovation and Thought Leadership

Research is core to the Les Roches mission and is integrated into its academic model to strengthen reputation and foster global talent. The SPARK Innovation Sphere drives applied research, digital transformation, startup incubation, and entrepreneurship projects including the publication of the 2025-2026 State of Hospitality Report, authored by faculty from Les Roches, analyzing industry trends such as AI native distribution, robotics and automation, asset light development models and workforce reskilling.

Les Roches faculty contribute actively to the international academic community, enhancing the institution's global visibility. Les Roches was awarded the 2025 ISTTE Institutional Achievement Award in recognition of its long-standing impact on travel and tourism education worldwide. The Spark X Foundation, expands Les Roches' impact across sustainability, ESG, digital culture and inclusion.

Through Sommet Education's collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Les Roches contributes to global conversations on tourism transformation, future skills and leadership in service industries.

Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said: "Achieving the world's No. 2 ranking in hospitality and leisure management reaffirms the strength of our educational model and the commitment of our faculty, students, staff and industry partners. It reflects the trust global employers place in Les Roches and the relevance of the skills and mindset we develop."

"Our mission is to prepare forward-thinking, human-centric leaders who will shape the future of hospitality and experience-driven sectors. Les Roches equips graduates with the versatility to lead across hospitality, tourism, aviation, sports and service-driven industries. With our Swiss heritage, international footprint and entrepreneurial mindset, Les Roches continues to stand out as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality industry."

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