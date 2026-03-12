Lexlegis to Showcase AI-Driven Legal-Tech Solutions at NVIDIA GTC Conference 2026 in San Jose

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Lexlegis, a pioneering legal-tech and AI-driven compliance solutions company, will participate in the prestigious NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference), scheduled to take place from March 16 to March 19, 2026, in San Jose. The company will exhibit its latest innovations at Booth #4054, engaging with global technology leaders, developers, and enterprises exploring the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

Organized by NVIDIA, the GTC conference is one of the world's most influential technology conferences, bringing together pioneers across AI, accelerated computing, robotics, and enterprise innovation. Lexlegis' participation underscores its commitment to integrating advanced AI capabilities into the legal and compliance ecosystem.

At the conference, Lexlegis will demonstrate how its AI-powered platforms are transforming the way organizations manage legal workflows, regulatory compliance, contract intelligence, and risk assessment. By leveraging advanced AI frameworks and high-performance computing technologies, the company aims to help enterprises navigate complex legal environments with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Visitors to Booth #4054 will have the opportunity to interact with the Lexlegis team, explore live product demonstrations, and understand how AI can enhance legal decision-making, automate document intelligence, and improve regulatory readiness across industries.

Speaking about the participation, Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis, said: "Artificial Intelligence is redefining the future of industries, and the legal ecosystem is no exception. Our participation at NVIDIA GTC provides an important platform to showcase how AI-powered legal intelligence can help organizations simplify compliance, accelerate contract analysis, and make more informed legal decisions. We are excited to engage with the global AI community and explore new collaborations that can further strengthen the intersection of law and technology."

Lexlegis' presence at the conference reflects its broader vision to position itself as a global innovator in AI-enabled legal technology. As organizations increasingly adopt AI to drive operational efficiency and strategic insights, the company continues to invest in advanced technology frameworks to deliver scalable, secure, and intelligent legal solutions.

With participation from leading technology companies, startups, researchers, and policymakers, NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference) continues to serve as a global platform for innovation and collaboration, shaping the future of AI-driven transformation across industries.

