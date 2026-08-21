Liberty Shoes Unveils Future-Ready Footwear Innovations at SS27 NCM Meeting in Goa

India PR Distribution

Goa [India], August 21: Liberty Shoes Ltd. hosted its SS27 NCM Meeting at Taj Horizon, Goa, presenting an impressive collection of approximately 500 new footwear samples designed around the evolving needs and expectations of modern consumers.

The SS27 collection reflects Liberty's strong focus on innovation, comfort, lightweight construction, advanced technologies and consumer-centric product development, offering a glimpse into the future of footwear.

Technology-Led Innovation at the Core

A key highlight of the collection is the introduction of several innovative footwear technologies:

* Handsfree Technology - Easy-to-wear footwear designed for maximum convenience without the need to use hands.

* Nitro Sole Technology - Advanced sole construction focused on enhanced cushioning, comfort and performance.

* Lightweight / Zero Gravity Footwear - Ultra-light designs offering a barely-there wearing experience.

* Barefoot Technology - Footwear designed to provide a more natural feel, flexibility and freedom of movement.

* Acu Sense Technology - Comfort-oriented footwear incorporating targeted pressure-point stimulation.

* Open Footwear Category - An expanded range of innovative sandals, slippers and open styles combining comfort with contemporary design.

A Special Focus on Kids' Footwear

The SS27 collection also presents an exciting and playful Kids' Footwear Range, bringing together technology, comfort and fun.

The range includes handsfree footwear, light-up technology, character-inspired designs and comfortable sandals, offering children an engaging footwear experience while addressing parents' expectations for comfort, functionality and ease of use.

Next-Generation Footbed & Comfort Technologies

Another major highlight of the collection is the development of innovative footbeds and comfort technologies, including a wide range of massage and support-oriented concepts.

These include:

* 11-Point Massage Technology - Targeted stimulation across key pressure points of the foot.

* 10-Point Massage Technology - Multi-point foot stimulation designed for enhanced comfort.

* 9-Point Massage Technology - Targeted support aimed at providing a relaxing walking experience.

* Wave Massage Technology - A wave-patterned footbed designed to create a soothing massage sensation while walking.

* Doctor Footbed - A comfort-focused design developed with enhanced foot support.

* 6 Sense Technology - An advanced comfort concept aimed at enhancing the overall sensory experience of walking.

A Glimpse into the Future of Footwear

The SS27 NCM Meeting reflects Liberty Shoes Ltd.'s commitment to continuously evolving with changing consumer preferences and emerging footwear trends.

With a strong emphasis on technology-led innovation, superior comfort, lightweight performance, natural movement, kids' footwear and consumer-centric solutions, the SS27 collection presents a promising and forward-looking vision for the footwear industry.

The extensive showcase of nearly 500 new samples at Taj Horizon, Goa, underlines Liberty's continued efforts to combine innovation, functionality and style to create footwear solutions for the next generation of consumers.

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