Liebherr Strengthens Its presence in Uttar Pradesh with the inauguration of a Fully Integrated Experience Zone at Aarad Interiors, Lucknow

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25: Liebherr Appliances India, the subsidiary of the globally renowned EUR14.6 billion Liebherr Group, strengthened its presence in Uttar Pradesh with the inauguration of a dedicated Fully Integrated Experience Zone at Aarad Interiors in Lucknow. The newly launched experience space showcases all nine Liebherr Fully Integrated Refrigerator models, offering homeowners, architects, and interior designers an immersive introduction to modern luxury kitchen design and seamless integrated refrigerators.

The inauguration event, held at Aarad Interiors' new showroom, brought together discerning consumers, architects, and interior design professionals for an exclusive walkthrough of the experience zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, said, "Modern kitchens today are evolving beyond functionality into thoughtfully curated lifestyle spaces where design, technology, and personalization come together seamlessly. At Liebherr, we are proud to lead the Fully Integrated Refrigerator category with solutions that blend invisibly into modern kitchens while delivering world-class cooling performance and food preservation technologies. With our Fully Integrated range now being manufactured in India, we are able to respond more effectively to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, climatic conditions, and modern kitchen requirements while maintaining Liebherr's global engineering standards. Our Experience Zone at Aarad Interiors allows consumers and the design community in Lucknow to experience firsthand how premium refrigeration can elevate contemporary living."

Modern Luxury kitchens today are increasingly defined by clean lines, seamless surfaces, and uninterrupted material finishes. In this evolving design landscape, appliances are no longer expected to dominate the space visually but to integrate harmoniously into the overall architecture of the kitchen. Liebherr's Fully Integrated Refrigerator range precisely complements this philosophy -- enabling appliances to sit completely flush within cabinetry while preserving the visual continuity of the space.

Concealed elegantly behind custom cabinetry panels, the Fully Integrated range allows architects and homeowners complete design freedom without compromising on performance. Whether finished in timber, stone, lacquer, or metal textures, the refrigerators have become an invisible yet indispensable part of the kitchen environment. The range combines sophisticated German engineering with precision cooling technologies, intelligent storage solutions, whisper-quiet operation, and energy-efficient performance -- making it an ideal choice for contemporary luxury kitchens.

The portfolio includes refrigerators, freezers, and Fridge Freezer combination units across nine models, offering flexibility for compact urban homes as well as expansive luxury residences. Manufactured locally at Liebherr Appliances India's state-of-the-art facility in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, the range is specifically optimised for Indian climatic conditions and evolving consumer lifestyles while maintaining the brand's international quality standards. Local manufacturing also enables faster accessibility, efficient installation support, and improved service responsiveness for the Indian market.

Commenting on the evolving role of integrated appliances in modern homes, architect Pragya Gaur & Mukesh Kumar Gaur from Goldenage, said, "Today's modern luxury kitchens are designed as holistic lifestyle spaces where visual harmony matters as much as functionality. Fully integrated refrigerators allow us to create kitchens that feel seamless, refined, and architecturally cohesive. Liebherr's solutions stand out because they combine sophisticated aesthetics with engineering precision, giving designers the freedom to create truly immersive spaces."

Architect Amit Prajapati from Dream Design Studio, added, "Homeowners today are increasingly looking for kitchens that feel calm, minimal, and highly personalised. Fully integrated appliances help eliminate visual clutter while enhancing the elegance of the overall design. Liebherr has established itself as a benchmark in this segment through its seamless integration capabilities, premium detailing, and performance-driven innovation."

Globally recognised for its engineering excellence, Liebherr has built a strong legacy in premium refrigeration since entering the refrigeration segment in 1954. Part of the family-run Liebherr Group founded in Germany in 1949, the brand today operates across multiple product segments with a presence in over 150 companies globally.

Liebherr's philosophy centres around delivering appliances that combine longevity, precision, understated luxury, and intuitive functionality. With a strong focus on innovation and design-led engineering, the brand continues to redefine modern refrigeration by creating products that integrate effortlessly into contemporary lifestyles and architectural spaces. By manufacturing its Fully Integrated range in India, Liebherr further reinforces its commitment to offering globally benchmarked solutions tailored to the requirements of Indian consumers and the country's rapidly evolving luxury kitchen ecosystem.

The new Fully Integrated Experience Zone at Aarad Interiors marks another step in Liebherr Appliances India's commitment to expanding consumer access to premium refrigeration experiences across key Indian markets while strengthening engagement with the country's growing community of architects and interior designers.

About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium refrigerator brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a presence across the world and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, alos in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount and Direct Cool Range portfolio has grown to 100+ SKUs with 18 finishes. In top mount introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows safe storage of freshly cooked food and in Direct cool; hands-free opening that enhances multitasking convenience.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions.

For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality

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