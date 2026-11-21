PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, in association with the Life Insurance Council and under the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), hosted a Grievance Redressal Camp in Lucknow on 18th November, as part of Grievance Resolution Month. The camp is part of a nationwide initiative comprising 16 camps being organised across India from November 13 to 25, 2026, to facilitate fair and timely resolution of policyholder grievances. Industry initiative focuses on fair and effective resolution of pending policyholder grievances.

A total of 46 insurers, including 20 Life, 20 General and 6 Health Insurers, participated in the camp. During the camp, 96 policyholder grievances, including 50 DCDRC (District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) cases were resolved and settled, comprising 52 Life Insurance, 20 General Insurance and 24 Health Insurance cases. Settlements involved approximately ₹4.7 crore, including ₹3.8 crore under Life Insurance, ₹0.80 crore under General Insurance and ₹0.13 crore under Health Insurance.

At the launch of Grievance Resolution Month, IRDAI Chairman Shri Ajay Seth emphasised that the focus should be on the fairness, quality and sustainability of grievance resolutions, rather than merely the number of complaints disposed of, while encouraging a proactive approach to strengthening policyholder confidence.

The Lucknow camp brought together officials from IRDAI, the Office of the Insurance Ombudsman, insurance companies and policyholders. It was attended by Shri Sanjai Singh, Honourable Insurance Ombudsman, Lucknow; Shri Pankaj Kumar Tewari; Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma, General Managers, IRDAI; Ms. Swapna Vichare, from the Office of Secretary General, Council of Insurance Ombudsman; Senior representatives from ABSLI and participating insurers. Key sessions focused on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanisms, leveraging the Bima Bharosa portal and Insurance Ombudsman framework to drive transparency. The session also highlighted preventive measures such as making accurate disclosures at the time of purchase, reviewing the policy document and Customer Information Sheet (CIS), using the free-look period where appropriate, and keeping policy details updated.

The initiative reinforces the industry's focus on responsive grievance redressal and strengthening policyholder confidence, in line with the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

About Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited:

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited ("ABSLI") is a part of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd ("ABCL"). ABSLI was incorporated on August 4th, 2000, and commenced operations on January 17th, 2001. ABSLI is a 51:49 a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc., an international financial services organization in Canada. ABSLI offers a range of products across the customer's life cycle, including children future plans, wealth protection plans, retirement and pension solutions, health plans, traditional term plans and Unit Linked Insurance Plans ("ULIPs").

As of September 30, 2026, total AUM of ABSLI stood at Rs. 120,736 Cr. ABSLI recorded a gross premium income of Rs. 12,656 Cr with Individual Business FYP with Single Premium at 10% of Rs. 2,342 Cr registering a growth of 25%. Renewal Premium grew by 20% with gross Individual and Group segment. ABSLI has a nationwide distribution presence through 440+ branches, 12 bancassurance partners, 6 distribution channels, over 68,000+ direct selling agents, other Corporate Agents, and Brokers through its website. The company has over 29,000+ employees and 23.48 lakh active customers. IRDAI Reg no. 109.

About Aditya Birla Capital Limited:

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is a listed systemically important non-deposit taking upper layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the holding company of the financial services businesses. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycles. Powered by about 67,300 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with 1,822 branches and more than 200,000 agents / channel partners along with several bank partners. ABCL and its subsidiaries/JVs manage aggregate assets under management of about Rs. 12.34 Lakh Crore, and a consolidated lending book of Rs. 2.34 Lakh Crore as of September 30, 2026.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$ 72 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500 and has a consolidated market cap of over US $118 billion. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 227,500 employees, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group's businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 42% of the Group revenues flow from overseas operations that span 41 countries across six continents with over 600 state-of-the-art manufacturing units. For more information, visit https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)