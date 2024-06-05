Lifelong Online launches innovative baby products category to target the USD 12.73 billion booming baby care market in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Lifelong Online, one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods, has recently entered the booming baby care market in India with the launch of its all-new baby category. The company is set to revolutionise the modern parenting experience with state-of-the-art products engineered for both innovation and safety. This new line features wearable breast pumps, strollers, bottle warmers, collapsible baby bathtubs, anti-slip baby bathers, and baby car seats. The advanced products are designed to enhance convenience and provide peace of mind for the evolved young parents who need baby products that simplify their lives while prioritizing the safety and well-being of their children in today's fast-paced world.

The highlight of this unique category is the Lifelong's wearable breast pump for feeding mothers which, introduces a groundbreaking design, allowing mothers to discreetly and conveniently express milk. The hands-free electric breast-feeding machine with rechargeable battery is BPA free with 3 modes having 10 levels and comes with one year warranty. This product with its effectiveness and efficiency empowers both working mothers and stay at home moms to maintain their active lifestyles without compromising the nutrition of their babies. Lifelong wearable breast pumps provides a unique opportunity to foster a deep and beautiful bond with the baby.

Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd. said, "Lifelong Online is set to transform the fast-growing baby care market in India with the launch of our all-new baby category, designed to re-imagine the parenting experience with cutting-edge products. The baby care products market in India is experiencing substantial growth, fuelled by factors such as a growing population, higher disposable incomes, and increased awareness about baby care amongst young parents. Reports indicate that the market size was approximately USD 12.73 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 38.51 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 17.25%. This rapid expansion offers significant opportunities for businesses in the baby care industry."

Abhishek Agarwal, Category Manager, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd said, "We understand the importance of innovation and safety in every aspect of parenthood. This reflects our commitment to providing parents with revolutionary products that simplify their lives while prioritising the safety and well-being of their precious little ones."

The entire range of products is available on Amazon with the price range starting from Rs 1500 to Rs 11000 and includes wearable breast pumps, strollers, bottle warmers, collapsible baby bathtubs, anti-slip baby bathers, baby car seats and potty seats.

Safety during travel and bath time is a top priority. Lifelong's baby car seats are rigorously tested to exceed industry safety standards, providing impeccable protection and peace of mind for parents on the go. The Lifelong Booster Car Seat for extra safety is for kids from 3 to 12 years. It is light weight, backless belt positioning and machine washable fabric having safety standard ECER44/04. The Lifelong ISOFIX Car Seat for Baby and Kids - 9 Months to 12 Years is ECE Certified with adjustable headrest, super comfy soft cushion and 5 Point harness with magnetic buckle for child safety. The Lifelong Car Seat for Baby 0 to 7 Years, ECE Certified has three recline position with super comfy soft cushion and 5 point harness with magnetic buckle for child safety available in Pink and Grey colours.

Lifelong potty seat for kids 1 to 6 years as well as 3 in 1 baby potty training seat including toilet chair with pot for baby comes with a comfy soft cushioned toilet seat and stepper with a non-slip seat for child safety. Lifelong's strollers are meticulously engineered for optimal comfort and safety, featuring shock-absorbing suspension and lightweight yet durable frames. These strollers ensure smooth rides for both parents and babies, making every outing a joyous experience.

Feeding time becomes effortless with Lifelong's advanced bottle warmers. Utilising cutting-edge temperature control technology, these warmers provide gentle and even heating for breast milk or formula. This preserves essential nutrients and ensures a hassle-free feeding experience for both parents and babies. Additionally, the collapsible baby bathtubs and anti-slip baby bathers feature innovative designs such as temperature sensors, comfortable cushioning, and secure grips, ensuring a safe and enjoyable bathing experience for newborns.

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

