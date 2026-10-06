Lighthouse Learning announces partnership with Clifton College, bringing 164 years of educational legacy to India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Lighthouse Learning, one of India's leading education platforms, and Clifton College, the 164-year-old independent educational institution in the UK, today announced a partnership that will establish Clifton College's first international presence beyond the UK.

The partnership marks a key milestone in Lighthouse Learning's commitment to bringing world-class educational practices and global exposure to Indian students. It also marks Clifton College's first international presence beyond the UK, with Lighthouse Learning bringing the institution to India. Together, the partnership combines Lighthouse Learning's scale and education expertise with Clifton College's 164-year history, international outlook and academic pedigree.

The two institutions will work together to create opportunities for knowledge exchange, global exposure and collaborations. The partnership will also explore new approaches to preparing young people for a rapidly changing world, with a focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, cultural understanding, adaptability and independent thinking.

Prajodh Rajan, Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said: "Our mission is to ignite the love for learning in one million children. We believe children in India should have access to the best educational thinking and practices from around the world. Clifton College brings 164 years of educational heritage, a strong international outlook and a deep commitment to developing young people. This partnership is not simply about bringing Clifton to India; it is about bringing together the best of the Indian and British educational ecosystems to create exceptional learning experiences for our children."

Dr Christopher Stevens, Executive Head, Clifton College Education Group "Establishing Clifton's first international presence beyond the UK in India reflects our ambition and our belief in the country's growing significance as a destination for global education. India's young population and increasing engagement with international education create strong opportunities for collaboration and learning. Through this partnership with Lighthouse Learning, we look forward to bringing Clifton College's legacy and educational approach to a new context while learning from India's diverse education ecosystem. Our children and our schools must always look outwards and look forwards to embrace the opportunities the future holds. This partnership offers a wonderful opportunity to do just that."

About Lighthouse Learning

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group.

Its portfolio includes leading brands such as EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Mother's Pet Kindergarten, Early Learning Village, EuroSchool, Billabong High International School, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage Xperiential Schools, Phoenix Greens School of Learning and Finland International School Maldives.

Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning places children at the centre of its approach, with a strong focus on innovative pedagogy, child safety and high-quality learning experiences. With over 2,000 preschools and 60 K-12 schools, the Group empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and supports a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people. Global investment firm KKR first invested in Lighthouse Learning in 2019, with a subsequent investment in 2025.

About Clifton College

Founded in 1862, Clifton College is a co-educational day and boarding school set in a historic district of the city of Bristol, educating some 1200 students aged 3-18 from the UK and over forty countries worldwide. Located in the Southwest of England, students benefit from the culture, arts and sports of a vibrant city with easy access to London and Cardiff, as well as the idyllic local countryside and coastline.

Students from Clifton College progress to prestigious universities in the UK and across the world including in recent years Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, UCL, Princeton, Stanford, Yale, HKU and Bocconi.

The College has a distinguished global alumni community spanning academia, public life, business, literature, the arts, media and sports, including four Nobel Prize winners in science and economics, multiple other honours and awards holders, and highly successful entrepreneurs.

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